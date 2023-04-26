Several Crossroads Accelerated Academy students sent to hospital after ingesting unknown substance

Several students at Crossroads Accelerated Academy, a West Philly middle school, reported feeling sick Wednesday after ingesting an unknown substance, according to the School District of Philadelphia.

A cohort of students allegedly brought and ingested the unknown substance, resulting in several being transported to a hospital for observation, said a district spokesperson. The Philadelphia Police Department, which placed the school on lockdown at approximately 12:15 p.m., said the students are in stable condition.

“We take situations like this very seriously as they have the potential to compromise the safe and appropriate learning environment we strive to provide to our students every day,” read a statement from the district encouraging parents to talk to their children about the “dangers of drug use and consuming an unknown substance.”

The district is working with Philadelphia police in what is an active investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.