Dave Frankel, popular TV weatherman in Philly, has died

Dave Frankel, 67, a popular TV weatherman on WPVI channel 6 who later became a lawyer, died Wednesday after a long battle with a neurodegenerative disease, his wife Marjie said.

Earlier this month, his wife posted on his Facebook account that Frankel, who lived in Newtown Square, had been diagnosed years earlier with primary progressive aphasia, a form of frontotemporal dementia.

“Several years ago, he discovered that he could no longer recall the names that had once so readily come to him. I took notice one summer evening, when the issue broadened to word comprehension, as he no longer knew what ‘firefly’ meant,” she wrote.

After his diagnosis, Frankel wanted to do “anything and everything” to slow or reverse the condition, his wife wrote, and his family began a years-long search for treatments.

On Wednesday afternoon, she posted that Frankel “passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by his loved ones.”

Frankel grew up in Monmouth County, New Jersey, and graduated in 1979 from Dartmouth College and was planning to attend Dickinson Law School to become a lawyer like his father. But an internship at a local TV station in Vermont turned into a news anchor job and a broadcast career that lasted until the early 2000s.

After a stint in Miami, Frankel landed at WPVI in 1984 as an investigative reporter.

Frankel was not a meteorologist, but one day in 1989 he happened to be available when the station’s lead weatherman was injured and the back-up was out of town.

“They needed someone to fill in for one night, and I happened to be in the newsroom,’’ Frankel told The Inquirer in 1998. “I didn’t know anything particular about weather. At the time, it was just sort of a quirky thing. The next day, I figured to be back reporting.’’

But then the back-up weatherman left the station for another job and Frankel began a new phase of his career. He handled weather in the morning and at noon.

He was named “Best Weatherperson” by Philadelphia Magazine in 1990 and 1991, according to the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia website.

He also became a tech reporter for the station in the mid-1990s, explaining the internet and email to viewers, 6abc reported.

Frankel left WPVI and in 1998 started work as an anchor at KYW-3. That lasted for only a couple years and then Frankel decided to get the law degree he bypassed when his TV career began.

In 2006, he graduated cum laude from the Villanova University School. He joined a Philadelphia law firm, then later began his own, Frankel and Kershenbaum.

During his time on TV, he won two Emmy Awards. In 2017, Frankel was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame.

For many years, he was active with the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Frankel is survived by three children, Bailey, Scott, and Charlie, and six grandchildren.

His wife said funeral services are being planned for Sunday in Villanova.