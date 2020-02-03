Police are investigating after a man was found dead Monday atop a train at the Girard Avenue Market-Frankford Line elevated station in Fishtown-Northern Liberties.
The incident was reported about noon, and firefighters removed the body, described by officials as that of an adult male, from the top of the train.
Police were reviewing surveillance video in an effort to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.
Shuttle buses were used between The Spring Garden and Berks Street stations for about two hours while the investigation was underway.