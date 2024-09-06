Philly announces road closures and other preparations for presidential debate next week

Philadelphia officials on Friday announced planned road closures and other preparations for the presidential debate set for Tuesday night at the National Constitution Center.

Starting Saturday, there may be temporary road closures and increases in traffic near and around the National Constitution Center, which is located between Race and Arch Streets and Fifth and Sixth Streets, “as event-related preparation work is scheduled to begin and last throughout the weekend,” city officials said in a statement.

Early Tuesday morning, closures will be in effect from Arch to Market Streets, between Fourth and Seventh Streets. Vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be allowed on Fourth Street and Market Street. The Sixth Street exit of the eastbound Vine Street Expressway will be closed beginning Tuesday. Interstate 676 westbound is expected to remain open but may close if necessary, officials said.

Access to eastbound lanes for the Ben Franklin Bridge from the Vine Street Expressway into New Jersey is expected to be closed after rush hour Tuesday before the debate, officials said. Westbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge into Philadelphia are expected to remain open.

Additional closures may be necessary on Tuesday for public safety and anticipated protests and other demonstrations, officials said.

“No one will be permitted inside those secure closure points. Arch and Race Streets will remain closed throughout the duration of the event. Closures will remain in effect until the event area is cleared which is expected Wednesday,” officials said.

People who work inside the “secure zone” will need to access their buildings through an entry point at Seventh and Arch Streets.

The Philadelphia Police Department will deploy “a significant number of resources” to manage traffic and crowd control while maintaining order.

Drone use will be prohibited.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center will be activated Tuesday to help city agencies coordinate.

SEPTA is expected soon to announce its own schedule of detours, delays, and other changes.

For updates on event restrictions, people can sign up for the city’s free ReadyPhiladelphia alerts by texting READYPHILA to 888-777. Updates also can be found by visiting the social media pages of the city, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Philadelphia Police Department.