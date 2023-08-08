Delaware County Park Police lieutenant charged with incurring thousands in fraudulent overtime payments

A lieutenant with the Delaware County Park Police has been accused of drawing more than $36,000 in overtime payments for shifts he did not work, authorities said Tuesday.

Christopher Cahall, 42, of Springfield, was charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property.

County detectives began investigating Cahall this summer after the park police chief found Cahall had not logged two sick days he’d taken earlier in the year. Cahall was in charge of the department’s payroll from January of last year until this July, prosecutors said.

An internal audit eventually found that Cahall fraudulently logged $34,568.81 in overtime and $1,553.60 for holidays in total.

“The residents of Delaware County have a right to expect holders of that trust to be honest and faithful in the discharge of their duties,” said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer in a statement. “Unfortunately, with today’s arrest, we see an individual who instead yielded to the temptation of self-interest.”

Cahall will appear in court later this month.