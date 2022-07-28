A 7-year-old boy was hospitalized in stable condition after being struck in the left hand by a stray bullet during a gun battle Wednesday night in the city’s East Germantown section, police said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the boy was outside on the 200 block of East Armstrong Street when gunfire erupted between two males or between two groups, said Inspector D.F. Pace. The boy, who lives in the neighborhood, was taken by police to Einstein Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

“He was clearly struck by stray gunfire from this shootout,” Pace said at the scene.

Police found at least 11 spent shell casings along Armstrong Street.

Two houses and two vehicles also were hit by bullets, Pace said.

No arrests were reported.