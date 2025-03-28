Two people still unaccounted for in East Germantown twin home fire

Two people remain unaccounted for after a fire destroyed a twin home in East Germantown, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on the 500 block of Brinton Street just after 5 p.m. Thursday and found heavy flames at a three-story structure, with heavy smoke billowing out, said Rachel Cunningham, spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Fire officials determined the building was unsafe and in danger of collapsing, and all responding firefighters were told to evacuate shortly before part of the back of the house collapsed and the flames spread to an adjacent building, Cunningham said.

After the fire reached two alarms, more than 110 Philadelphia firefighters responded to the scene and the fire was placed under control more than three hours after the initial respopnse, at 8:12 p.m.

One firefighter was injured and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and later released, said Cunningham

A man and a woman from one of the buildings were still unaccounted for Friday afternoon, said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire and will conduct a search when the site is deemed safe, said Cunningham.

In a separate fire, hours later, firefighters responded to Kensington for a fire at the Radical Church of Philadelphia, formerly the East Allegheny Avenue Methodist Episcopal Church according to a sign at the scene, on the 2000 block of Allegheny Avenue at 12:45 a.m. Friday, said Cunningham. When firefighters arrived they found a heavy fire that prompted an “all-hands status,” where all responding fire companies went to fight the flames, she said.

In the church fire, firefighter also asked to evacuate due to heavy flames and continued to douse the flames from outside the building, said Cunningham.

By 1:11 a.m. the fire had reached a third alarm and more than 120 firefighters were battling the blaze, she said. Much of the church had collapsed due to the fire and firefighters were finally able to put the fire under control at 1:45 a.m., she said.

No injuries were reported and the fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause and origin point of the church fire.