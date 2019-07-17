The future is now, and it’s all thanks to FaceApp’s eerie face-altering technology.

A slew of silver-haired, artificially aged #FaceAppChallenge selfies spread across social media this week, giving users an uncannily lifelike peek into the future, while raising questions about privacy and what, exactly, the Russian app is doing with unfettered access to your face and name.

According to its website, FaceApp — a start-up owned by Russian company Wireless Lab — uses artificial technology to alter your appearance, with the ability to make you look older or younger, change your gender expression, or slap a realistic beard or smile onto your face.

View this post on Instagram

Strong ass old man face and upper body 😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

But despite mounting privacy concerns, as of Wednesday afternoon, the face-altering app skyrocketed to the top of App Store and Google Play download charts as celebrities like Lebron James and the Jonas Brothers joined in the geriatric fun.

Philadelphia natives rapper Meek Mill and actor Kevin Hart also jumped on the viral trend, with Mill alluding to his slow-moving legal journey.

Inspired by Hart and Mill, we decided to see how some other Philadelphia notables look aged by FaceApp, and the results did not disappoint. (And, surprise, surprise: Gritty is timeless.)

Mayor Jim Kenney

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney
Matt Rourke/AP
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney

Singer Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle
Matt Slocum/AP
Patti LaBelle

Phillie Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Bryce Harper

Actor Will Smith

Will Smith
Jordan Strauss/AP
Will Smith

Entertainer Tina Fey

Tina Fey
Vince Bucci/AP
Tina Fey

Jerry Blavat, the Geator with the Heater

Jerry Blavat
Elizabeth Robertson
Jerry Blavat

Actor Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper
Jordan Strauss/AP
Bradley Cooper

Singer Tierra Whack

Tierra Whack
Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times
Tierra Whack

Eagle Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz
STEVEN M. FALK / Staff Photographer
Carson Wentz

Councilwoman At-Large Helen Gym

Helen Gym
TIM TAI / Staff Photographer
Helen Gym

CNN’s Jake Tapper

Jake Tapper
CNN
Jake Tapper

The Roots’ Questlove

Questlove
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Questlove

Singer Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Bruce Springsteen

76er Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons
YONG KIM / Staff Photographer
Ben Simmons

NPR’s Terry Gross

Terry Gross
Randi Fair / Philadelphia Daily News
Terry Gross

76er Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
Joel Embiid

Gritty

Gritty
Tom Mihalek/AP
Gritty