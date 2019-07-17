The future is now, and it’s all thanks to FaceApp’s eerie face-altering technology.
A slew of silver-haired, artificially aged #FaceAppChallenge selfies spread across social media this week, giving users an uncannily lifelike peek into the future, while raising questions about privacy and what, exactly, the Russian app is doing with unfettered access to your face and name.
According to its website, FaceApp — a start-up owned by Russian company Wireless Lab — uses artificial technology to alter your appearance, with the ability to make you look older or younger, change your gender expression, or slap a realistic beard or smile onto your face.
But despite mounting privacy concerns, as of Wednesday afternoon, the face-altering app skyrocketed to the top of App Store and Google Play download charts as celebrities like Lebron James and the Jonas Brothers joined in the geriatric fun.
Philadelphia natives rapper Meek Mill and actor Kevin Hart also jumped on the viral trend, with Mill alluding to his slow-moving legal journey.
Inspired by Hart and Mill, we decided to see how some other Philadelphia notables look aged by FaceApp, and the results did not disappoint. (And, surprise, surprise: Gritty is timeless.)