The Fashion District was placed on lockdown after someone fired a gun inside the Center City mall Tuesday evening, police said.

A suspect was in custody and no shooting injuries were reported, police said.

The gunfire occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the street-level first floor of the mall, and the management of the Fashion District placed the mall on lockdown soon afterward. Police located a spent shell casing and fully loaded magazine inside the mall near Ninth and Market Streets.

The suspect was taken into custody nearby on North 10th Street in Chinatown, police said.

The motive for the shooting was unknown.

Police said the mall was about to close for the night so the lockdown would not be lifted.