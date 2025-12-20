Philadelphia police investigating 2 fatal hit-and-run crashes

Philadelphia police are investigating two hit-and-run crashes that left a pedestrian and bicyclist dead.

Advertisement

At 3:44 a.m. Saturday, a bicyclist was struck by an SUV as he turned on to North 56th Street from Lancaster Avenue, police said.

Following the impact, the SUV appeared to swerve and continued on Lancaster Avenue, police said.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics responded to the scene and took the bicyclist, a 54-year-old man, to Lankenau Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 4:47 a.m., police said.

At approximately 8:56 p.m. Friday, a 63-year-old woman was struck by a car headed northbound on Whitaker Avenue as she crossed in a crosswalk at Wyoming Avenue, police said.

Police said the driver of the car, a white 2012 Infiniti M37, briefly looked at the victim and then fled the scene, continuing northbound on Whitaker Avenue.

The woman was taken by a medic unit to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:34 p.m.

The car was later found unoccupied in the area of A and Loudon streets and will be seized for further investigation, police said.

The police Crash Investigation Division is conducting ongoing investigations into both incidents.

The victims’ identities were not immediately available Saturday.