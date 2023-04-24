Firefighters respond to 4-alarm fire in Wissinoming

Dark plumes of smoke rose above a warehouse in Northeast Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood as fire crews battled the 4-alarm blaze Monday morning.

First responders arrived at the 5100 block of Darkrun Lane at around 9:40 a.m., according to a Philadelphia Fire Department spokesperson.

One person had to be treated by EMS personnel and taken to an area hospital, said the spokesperson.

More than 140 fire personnel are at the scene.

The fire department is instructing anyone who is sensitive to smoke and near the blaze to remain indoors for the time being.

This is a developing story and will be updated.