Firefighters are battling a raging blaze that has ripped through a two-story garage building in West Philadelphia and is spewing thick black smoke into the sky.
The fire in an auto repair business in the brick building on South 59th Street near Spruce Street was reported about 10:10 a.m. and quickly escalated to a third alarm, bringing about 120 firefighters and 50 pieces of equipment to the scene.
Students at Sayre High School, across the street from the garage, were relocated to the Andrew Hamilton School at 5640 Spruce Street due to the smoke.
There were no immediate reports of injuries in the blaze.
Firefighters directed multiple streams of water from above onto the burning, gutted structure.
The building housed two auto repair businesses: Al’s Auto Service and ABM Automotive.