Police arrest protestors who interrupted the parade with a message demanding the closure of detention camps at the United States-Mexico border, during the Salute to America Independence Day Parade, during the WAWA Welcome America Celebration, on the 4th of July 2019, in front of Independence Hall, in Philadelphia. The protestors originally gathered outside the Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Philadelphia and marched from ICE to the Fourth of July parade at Independence Hall, the protestors then stood in the middle of the parade, and later sat down, stopping the progress of the parade, before being arrested. The Never Again Action organized the protest with participation from members of Huntos, Abolish ice, and Coescha. JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer