Man killed in double shooting outside SEPTA station in Frankford

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting late Monday afternoon outside the Arrott Transportation Center in the city’s Frankford section, police said.

Around 4:50 p.m., the shooting happened on the northeast corner of Arrott and Griscom Streets behind the center, which has a stop on the Market-Frankford Line, and also serves as a bus terminal.

An unidentified man with a gunshot wound to his chest was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:17 p.m.

A second unidentified man with gunshot wounds to his back and left leg was taken by private vehicle to Temple, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police said a gun was recovered but no arrests were reported.