Man killed in double shooting outside SEPTA station in Frankford
Around 4:50 p.m., the shooting happened outside the Arrott Transportation Center on the northeast corner of Arrott and Griscom Streets.
A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting late Monday afternoon outside the Arrott Transportation Center in the city’s Frankford section, police said.
Around 4:50 p.m., the shooting happened on the northeast corner of Arrott and Griscom Streets behind the center, which has a stop on the Market-Frankford Line, and also serves as a bus terminal.
» READ MORE: ‘Always in the back of my mind’: Bus-related shootings fall hard on SEPTA drivers
An unidentified man with a gunshot wound to his chest was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:17 p.m.
A second unidentified man with gunshot wounds to his back and left leg was taken by private vehicle to Temple, where he was listed in stable condition.
Police said a gun was recovered but no arrests were reported.