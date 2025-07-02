Free Library branches are closed amid the DC 33 strike

With the July heat beating down, and school out of session, one critical summer refuge is now closed because of the Philadelphia DC 33 city workers strike — the Free Library of Philadelphia.

The Free Library listed nearly all of its branches as closed on its website due to the work stoppage as of midday Wednesday. Six branches were closed because of longstanding renovations or cooling issues. The only open branch is the Library of Accessible Media for Philadelphia, which is a city-state partnership.

While most librarians are members of a different union, DC 47, the majority of other library workers are members of DC 33. They include custodians, security guards, and other staff who are essential to the libraries’ daily operations.

On Tuesday, the Free Library attempted to consolidate its operations and keep 16 branches open, but DC 47 members cited health and safety concerns crossing their coworkers’ picket lines and mostly did not report to work. Most were not able to open.

The Free Library did not immediately respond to a request for comment. “During the union work stoppage, we are working to maintain library service at many of our libraries,” read a banner on the Free Library website.

Without the striking staff, “there’s absolutely no way to open a library,” said a DC 47 member who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation.

It’s unclear how long DC 47 will be able to hold out from reporting to work. With a Tuesday injunction that limits picketing, as well as the Free Library telling staff they would have increased police presence and escorts outside of branches with pickets, it may be more difficult for DC 47 members to cite safety concerns about reporting to work. The DC 47 union member said that some branches have already threatened its staff who fail to report with discipline or unpaid time off.

The 16 branches that the Free Library is seeking to open during the strike includes:

Blackwell Regional Cecil B. Moore Donatucci Frankford Haverford Katherine Drexel Kensington Kingsessing LAMP Logan Nicetown Northeast Regional Parkway Central Ramona D. Rodriguez South Philadelphia Widener

About two dozen DC 33 union members picketed and circled in front of the Parkway Central library Tuesday, while another smaller group blocked the building’s back entrance.

Dhafir Gerald, a municipal guard at the branch, led the picketing group in a series of chants on a megaphone, battling the heat and humidity with enthusiasm and appreciation for his fellow workers. Gerald, 48, was once incarcerated, but started working for the city 6 years ago. He said he’s proud of his work and loves what he does. But he also wants to be paid a more fair and livable wage.

“The city has the money to pay us. We are the backbone of the city” he said. Gerald makes about $46,000 a year, despite doing work beyond that of a typical security guard. That includes property management tasks and even handling visitors experiencing mental-health problems.

“We try to do everything we can, and we just want to be paid fairly for it,” he said.

Gerald said that a few patrons, including some homeless people looking to use the building as a cooling center, came by the library on Tuesday. But once they saw the pickets, they didn’t attempt to cross them.

He said it was “messed up” that they couldn’t come in on such a hot day, but the work stoppage was necessary.

“Without us, the city doesn’t work,” he said.