A gas explosion ripped through half a duplex in Northeast Philadelphia’s Torresdale section Thursday but injured no one, officials said.

The blast was reported about 1:50 p.m. on the 4400 block of Pearson Avenue.

Police said the residence was undergoing renovation when the explosion collapsed the roof and blew out the main wall of the two-story duplex.

Firefighters quickly controlled the blaze set off by the blast. Gas to the block also was turned off.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Gas explosion reported in the 4400 block of Pearson street in northeast Philadelphia, PA on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
MIGUEL MARTINEZ / Staff Photographer
