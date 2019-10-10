A gas explosion ripped through half a duplex in Northeast Philadelphia’s Torresdale section Thursday but injured no one, officials said.
The blast was reported about 1:50 p.m. on the 4400 block of Pearson Avenue.
Police said the residence was undergoing renovation when the explosion collapsed the roof and blew out the main wall of the two-story duplex.
Firefighters quickly controlled the blaze set off by the blast. Gas to the block also was turned off.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.