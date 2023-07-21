Body of young girl found in Delaware River; connection to missing 2-year-old in Upper Makefield flooding unclear

The body of a young girl was recovered from the Delaware River near the city’s Port Richmond section early Friday evening, police said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the body of a girl who was approximately 2 years old was recovered from the river near the 3900 block of North Delaware Avenue, police said.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police said.

Philadelphia police provided no further details.

Advertisement

Authorities this week have been searching for two children who disappeared during Saturday’s flash floods in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County.

Crews have been searching for Matilda Sheils, 2, and Conrad, 9 months.

Not counting the missing children, five people are confirmed to have died in the flood.

Just before 7:10 p.m. Friday, Upper Makefield Township Police Department announced that it would hold a news conference at 9 p.m., but provided no further details.

At 5:23 p.m., Upper Makefield police posted an update on Facebook about the day’s search activities.

“Search operations have wrapped up approximately 30 minutes ago. Regretfully, Mattie and Conrad are still missing,” the police said, adding that the search would resume on Saturday.