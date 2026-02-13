Health department warns residents in Grays Ferry to avoid smoky air from a trash fire

The Philadelphia Health Department on Thursday evening issued a warning for residents in the city’s Grays Ferry section near a trash fire to “avoid unnecessary exposure to smoke.”

The department said it had dispatched inspectors to collect air samples. “At this time, no specific hazardous substances have been identified, and the Department is taking this action out of an abundance of caution,” the department said.

The air, however, “may be potentially hazardous for sensitive groups, including children, elderly people, people who are pregnant, and those with respiratory diseases or heart conditions,” the department said.

The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Grays Ferry Avenue near South 34th Street at the Philadelphia Transfer Station, which is operated by Waste Management. The company could not be reached for comment.

The fire appeared to be contained to a large open building and no injuries were reported. An aerial image from NBC10 showed firefighters spraying a stream of water on a smoldering mound of trash.

The health department asked residents to avoid going outdoors “as much as possible.” If they do go outside, avoid excessive physical activity and wear a mask, if available.

Residents should close all window and doors to minimize air pollution into their homes, the department said.

“The Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management will continue to monitor the air quality and provide updates as they become available,” the department said.