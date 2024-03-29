Closure is Possible campaign is rethinking jailtime for Philadelphia’s women

What if you did the crime, and you did the time but it wasn’t in jail?

A local coalition, convinced that putting women in jail has only fed mass incarceration, want to close the city women’s jails and come up with more meaningful ways for women to do their time.

Closure is Possible, an abolitionist campaign, says women are the fastest growing segment of the incarcerated population, over 834% over the past 40 years according to the Prison Policy Initiative, and much of that increase has been located in local jails.

As of February, the latest statistics available, 344 inmates or 7% of the population of Philadelphia jails was female. But rarely do the crimes they commit require jail time, claims the Closure is Possible coalition.

And rarely does jail time prepare them for reentry into the community.

“More women have been incarcerated and they have received more extensive sentences,” said Madusa Carter . Carter, a formerly incarcerated woman, is a lead organizer of the Still We Rise Freedom Coalition, the collective organizing the Closure is Possible campaign, was founded 30 years ago by the Pennsylvania Prison Society to improve jail conditions for incarcerated women, trans and gender non-conforming (TGNC) people. Currently it is supported by the Gender Justice Fund.

From bad to worse

Incarceration will make every problem for women worse — from losing their children to the foster care system, losing their housing through eviction, losing their jobs by being fired and, when they get released, getting the help they need to rebuild their fragile lives.

During an initial Closure is Possible panel session last December, Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephanie M. Sawyer started with the question “What is it about the system that maintains a system of mass incarceration? Is there a legitimate public safety issue?”

Her answer led her to launch a nonprofit in 2023, The Sentencing Foundation, to work on introducing restorative justice practices into sentencing and supervision. Now she is trying to get other judges to take a restorative approach.

The second panel on Closure Is Possible is next week, April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Friends Center and will focus on services providers who can give interested judges an option for alternative sentences. “We want other judges to piggyback on The Sentencing Foundation and do a lot of work with service organizations where the automatic response isn’t jail,” Carter said.

Carter also said that Philadelphia Prison Commissioner Blanche Carney’s recently announced retirement is also an opportunity to think through what is needed to lead the jails. “I think the next person should have some mental health background,” said Carter.

Several members of the Coalition gave their insights why we should close the women’s jails.

‘We have to start with the judges’

Rev. Michelle Anne Simmons, Why Not Prosper

According to Rev. Michelle Anne Simmons, founder and CEO of Why Not Prosper, the problem starts not with the jails, nor with probation officers. It begins with the judges and that’s where she she believes that the fight has to begin.

“We have to stop locking women up for for stupid things like technical violations, or locking them up because they got high or they moved. The prisons just house who they tell them to house. Probation officers don’t say who should get probation,” Simmons said.

Like many incarcerated women, substance abuse landed Simmons behind bars with felony convictions for possession, prostitution, and receiving stolen property. Freed from prison after six years, the stigma of being a returning citizen made rebuilding her life outside the prison walls and connecting with her children almost impossible. She designed Why Not Prosper to be the program she wish she had upon leaving prison.

‘It’s not a crime crisis, it’s a mental health crisis’

Jacqui Johnson, Sankofa Healing Studio

Very few women end up in prison because of violence, rather it is the result of trauma, grief, abuse.

“Look at women, they have significant trauma before being incarcerated. Prisons and jails aren’t the mechanism to support mental health and wellness,” said Jacqui Johnson , founder of the Sankofa Healing Studio and a board certified art therapist. Johnson volunteers weekly providing art therapy group classes at the women jail.

Often it is the only therapy available to them, and helps the women with their anxiety and depression by providing a coping mechanism for dealing with anxiety, depression and isolation.

“Many women didn’t have a place to talk about what happened to them. We really can’t incarcerate our way out of pain and violence. Their stories incredible saddening, what I hear is they never have a space to talk about it never had time to receive. Many people have access points to the legal system but there are few ways to get out of it.”

Desperate economic times is behind much of the crime

Reuben Jones, Frontline Dads Inc.

Behind woman’s crime is woman’s poverty.

“I believe wholeheartedly the reason poor people make self-destructive decisions is because their basic needs — food, shelter, clothes, safety — are not met. And when they aren’t met, then higher aspirations don’t happen. When daycare tells you can’t bring your child in because the bill is not paid, your car gets repossessed, your cell phone doesn’t work — you are going to make some desperate decisions. That’s what drives a lot of crime,” said Reuben Jones, a formerly incarcerated man, and one of the founders of Frontline Dads Inc.

The group started out as a volunteer youth mentoring organization in 2001 but became a nonprofit in 2015.

For Jones, jail won’t solve the economic crisis.

“It is extremely punitive with no opportunity for redemption. Once you are in the system, you are basically there for life. The social stigma is like a burn mark that will never go away.”