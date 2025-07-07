Link copied to clipboard
Infant critically injured after fall from second-story window in West Philly
The incident, which is being investigated by the Special Victims Unit, occurred shortly before 1:40 p.m. at a home on the 5800 block of Pine Street, police said.
An 11-month-old boy was hospitalized in extremely critical condition after falling from a second-story window Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia, police said.
Responding officers transported the infant to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
No other details were immediately released.