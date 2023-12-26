A Kwanzaa kinara is on display on the apron of City Hall for the first time in city history

On Tuesday, with the noon ceremonial lighting of an almost 11-foot tall kinara, Philadelphia made history.

It is the first time Kwanzaa was commemorated at City Hall. The ceremony featured remarks by Maisha Sullivan-Ongoza, leader of the team of artists who created the kinara, as well as a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” also known as the Black national anthem.

“We have been celebrating Kwanzaa here in Philadelphia for over 50 years, thanks to the great work of Mama Maisha and the Kwanzaa Cooperative,” said Councilmember Kendra Brooks during a news conference earlier this month announcing that the kinara would join the Christmas tree and menorah as holiday symbols on the apron of City Hall.

How did Kwanzaa start?

Kwanzaa, which was created in 1966 by activist Maulana Ron Karenga, is based on harvest celebrations found throughout Africa. It is a celebration of African American culture and the Nguzo Saba, or seven principles. The kinara holds seven candles, signifying each of the seven days and seven principles of Kwanzaa. The black center candle signifies the first day and the first principle, Umoja or unity.

“This year for the first time, with the help of Visit Philadelphia, Welcome America, and the Department of Parks and Recreation, we will be bringing Kwanzaa to the heart of our city with a beautiful kinara sculpture for all to enjoy,” said Brooks.

For the African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP), Kwanzaa is the kickoff for its “big four” events of the year, said Morgan Lloyd, the museum’s programming coordinator. The other events are the MLK celebration, Black History Month, and Juneteenth.

“For the last two years we have done seven days worth of [Kwanzaa] celebration,” Lloyd said Tuesday, adding that the museum’s family-friendly programming attracts everyone from newborns to elders. From Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, the museum will host a daily event corresponding with the principle of the day.

Umoja (Unity) — Dec. 26

5 p.m. — A kickoff of storytelling, music, and the lighting of the kinara, and learning the Nguzo Saba, or seven principles. The principle of Umoja focuses on maintaining unity in the family, community, and nation.

Kujichagulia (Self-determination) — Dec. 27

2 p.m. — The AAMP will take over Reading Terminal to host Skillet and Skill Sets: A Soulful Journey, a cooking demonstration with chef Careda Matthews of Careda’s Caribbean Cuisine. Kujichagulia means to define, create, and speak for oneself, as opposed to someone doing it for you.

Ujima (Collective work and responsibility) — Dec. 28

5 p.m. — An evening of music and dance performances with vocalist Shekhinah B. to celebrate Ujima (collective responsibility) and honor Black women. Ujima teaches the value of creating and building community together.

Ujamaa (Cooperative economics) — Dec. 29

5 p.m. — The focus on Ujamaa, the Kwanzaa principle for wealth, generosity, and economic self-reliance will take place at historic Franklin Square and include food trucks, 20 Black vendors, and a game of Kwanzaa-themed Quizzo.

Nia (Purpose) — Dec. 30

Noon — A storytelling and doll-making workshop, called What I was Made For: Reflection Our Best Selves. It celebrates the principle of Nia or purpose and encourages guests to think about the new year.

Kuumba (Creativity) — Dec. 31

1 p.m. — The sixth day of Kwanzaa celebrates the principle of Kuumba, which focuses on leaving our community better than we inherited it. The virtual program will feature the workshop “Invincible to Identities: Crafting our Alter Egos,” with Eric Battle, a comic book and graphic novel illustrator. The event was influenced by AAMP’s current exhibition, Rising Sun: Artist’s in an Uncertain America.

Imani (Faith) — Jan. 1

1 p.m. — Kwanzaa’s celebration will end as we begin 2024 with the principle of Imani or faith. AAMP is hosting a virtual meditative and breathing workshop facilitated by Karen Taylor Bass of Soulful Yoga for participants to reset and reflect on the new year.