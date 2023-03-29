Woman shot by landlord-tenant officer during eviction, police say

A Philadelphia landlord-tenant officer shot a woman while trying to enforce an eviction on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place inside the Girard Court Apartments in the city’s Sharswood section shortly after 9 a.m., where an officer with the First Judicial District “became involved in a confrontation with at least two people” while trying to serve a court-ordered eviction, according to Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore.

The officer discharged a weapon and struck the woman, who was taken to a nearby hospital. Police did not immediately have a status on her condition.

Vanore said a weapon was recovered at the scene and police were waiting on a warrant to search the apartment.

A spokesperson for the First Judicial District could not immediately be reached for comment.

Despite their name, landlord-tenant officers are not sworn law enforcement personnel.

Unlike other jurisdictions, Philadelphia relies on a private law office appointed by the courts to execute evictions, known as a Landlord Tenant Officer, in exchange for millions in related eviction fees. The office in turn hires private security contractors to perform on site lockouts.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.