DA Krasner condemns fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis, says officers who commit crimes in Philly will ‘be convicted’

District Attorney Larry Krasner, responding to the killing of a 37-year-old woman by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, vowed to prosecute law enforcement officers who commit crimes in the city of Philadelphia.

“You will be arrested, you will stand trial, you will be convicted,” Krasner said during a news conference Thursday.

His remarks came a day after a masked ICE agent shot Renee Nicole Good multiple times in her SUV.

In widely circulated videos of the incident, Good appears to be driving away from a group of immigration agents as they order her to get out of her vehicle.

President Donald Trump and top White House officials offered a starkly different view, saying Good tried to run over the officer with her car.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the officer, who has not been publicly identified, was justified in shooting the woman because he feared for his life. She said Good, a mother of three, had committed an act of domestic terrorism.

Minnesota officials have called for an investigation into the conduct of the officer, who has not been charged with any crimes.

But Krasner, flanked by a group of Philadelphia City Council members and the sheriff, called the actions criminal.

The top prosecutor said he has family ties to Minneapolis, and that he had reviewed the videos of the shooting, about a mile from where George Floyd was killed by police in 2020. He held a moment of silence for the woman and displayed her photo before leading the group in a chant of her name.

“We have to use our voices to call out people who commit terrible crimes,” Krasner said. “Or who justify them.”

That last part was aimed at Trump, whom Krasner has sharply and repeatedly criticized.

The progressive prosecutor often uses his platform to openly decry the president and his policies, most recently when he urged Philadelphians to film ICE agents who have ramped up immigration enforcement since Trump’s return to office.

He said that tactic had been a success in Minneapolis because the video brought widespread attention to the incident.

After Good’s killing, Krasner said, “The first thing out of Trump’s mouth was a lasagna of lies.”

“She behaved horribly,” Trump told reporters. “And then she ran him over.”

Krasner said he could not even be certain that Good was blocking officers from the roadway, as some officials have suggested. Had Good done so, Krasner said, she would have been engaging in an act that “protesters have done forever.”

And that behavior, he said, does not justify a fatal shooting.

Any law enforcement agent inclined to behave similarly in Philadelphia should “get the eff out of here,” Krasner said. And should such an incident happen in the city, the DA said, he would charge the offending officer in state court, where presidential pardons have no effect.

“There are honest decent moral law enforcement officers by the bushel — this is not for you," Krasner said of his warning. “This is for any one of your colleagues who thinks they are above the law.”