Fifty of Philadelphia’s 63 public swimming pools are set to open over the next several weeks amid a national lifeguard shortage, parks and recreation commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said Friday. That’s eight more pools than opened last summer, when hiring was also a struggle.
The first pools are set to open next week, with a total of twenty six operating by July 4, the commissioner said, and the rest up and running by mid-July.
“We know there is a national lifeguard shortage that we feel acutely here in Philadelphia,” Ott Lovell said, “and we have a massive number of pools here in Philadelphia,” adding that the city has more pools per capita than any other city.
Nine pools that weren’t open last year will be available this summer, she said, and pools or spraygrounds will be open in every zip code. Seventy percent of open pools are located in low-income communities, she added, and the department tried not to close a pool unless there was another in a mile or a half-mile radius.
The commissioner said three pools will be closed for two summers in a row: Ziehler playground pool in Olney, Baker playground pool in Overbrook, and Behlfield recreation center pool in East Germantown.
The city is no longer hiring lifeguards that have yet to be trained, but Ott Lovell said they would welcome any already-certified guards who want to work.
“It would help us a great deal,” she said. “We would love to have them.”
The pool opening schedule is below, with complete details on the city’s website.
Tuesday, June 21
Wednesday, June 22
Thursday, June 23
Friday, June 24
Monday, June 27
Tuesday, June 28
Wednesday, June 29
Thursday, June 30
Friday, July 1
Saturday, July 2
Week of July 4
Hillside Recreation Center
Christy Recreation Center
J Finnegan Playground
Northern Liberties Recreation Center
Cherashore Playground
CB Moore Recreation Center
McVeigh Recreation Center
Cobbs Creek Recreation Center
Lackman Playground
Stinger Square
O’Connor Pool
Sacks Playground
39th & Olive Playground
Lonnie Young Recreation Center
Houseman Playground
Feltonville Recreation Center
Shepard Recreation Center
Piccoli Playground
Francisville Recreation Center
Scanlon Recreation Center
Week of July 11
Hunting Park Recreation Center
Waterloo Playground
Tustin Recreation Center
FJ Meyers Recreation Center