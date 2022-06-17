Fifty of Philadelphia’s 63 public swimming pools are set to open over the next several weeks amid a national lifeguard shortage, parks and recreation commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said Friday. That’s eight more pools than opened last summer, when hiring was also a struggle.

The first pools are set to open next week, with a total of twenty six operating by July 4, the commissioner said, and the rest up and running by mid-July.

“We know there is a national lifeguard shortage that we feel acutely here in Philadelphia,” Ott Lovell said, “and we have a massive number of pools here in Philadelphia,” adding that the city has more pools per capita than any other city.

Nine pools that weren’t open last year will be available this summer, she said, and pools or spraygrounds will be open in every zip code. Seventy percent of open pools are located in low-income communities, she added, and the department tried not to close a pool unless there was another in a mile or a half-mile radius.

The commissioner said three pools will be closed for two summers in a row: Ziehler playground pool in Olney, Baker playground pool in Overbrook, and Behlfield recreation center pool in East Germantown.

The city is no longer hiring lifeguards that have yet to be trained, but Ott Lovell said they would welcome any already-certified guards who want to work.

“It would help us a great deal,” she said. “We would love to have them.”

The pool opening schedule is below, with complete details on the city’s website.

Tuesday, June 21

Wednesday, June 22

Thursday, June 23

Friday, June 24

Monday, June 27

Tuesday, June 28

Wednesday, June 29

Thursday, June 30

Friday, July 1

Saturday, July 2

Week of July 4

Hillside Recreation Center

Christy Recreation Center

J Finnegan Playground

Northern Liberties Recreation Center

Cherashore Playground

CB Moore Recreation Center

McVeigh Recreation Center

Cobbs Creek Recreation Center

Lackman Playground

Stinger Square

O’Connor Pool

Sacks Playground

39th & Olive Playground

Lonnie Young Recreation Center

Houseman Playground

Feltonville Recreation Center

Shepard Recreation Center

Piccoli Playground

Francisville Recreation Center

Scanlon Recreation Center

Week of July 11