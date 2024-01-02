"<a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/topic/cherelle-parker/\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Cherelle Parker</a> will be inaugurated as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor Tuesday morning at a ceremony at The Met Philadelphia, the concert hall inside the historic former opera house on North Broad Street The ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., with Parker expected to speak at about 11:50 a.m. The inauguration will be streamed live on 6abc’s website and broadcast on WURD 96.1 FM/900 AM. City Council members and row office holders will also be sworn in, and Council<a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/philadelphia/council-president-race-kenyatta-johnson-curtis-jones-darrell-clarke-20231127.html\\"> is expected to elect Kenyatta Johnson its next Council president.</a> <i>— Rob Tornoe, Anna Orso and Sean Collins Walsh</i>"