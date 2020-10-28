Latest Trump responds to Philly unrest, without naming Walter Wallace Jr., and says federal resources are ready to be deployed ‘if requested’
Three days after Philadelphia Police fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man who was suffering a mental health crisis, the Trump administration responded Wednesday, blaming the unrest in West Philadelphia on the “liberal Democrats' war against the police" and saying the federal government was prepared to send extra resources to the city “if requested.”
The president’s press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said in a statement that “all lethal force incidents must be fully investigated.”
While McEnany noted the dangers of police work and expressed sympathy for officers killed in the line of duty, she did not name Wallace or give condolences to his family, who witnessed his death Monday.
“In America, we resolve conflicts through the courts and the justice system. We can never allow mob rule,” she said. “The Trump administration stands proudly with law enforcement, and stands ready, upon request, to deploy any and all federal resources to end these riots.”
Wallace’s family has decried violence that occurred the past two nights in some parts of the city. Much of it is separate from the protests themselves, occuring later in the night and in neighborhoods across the city from the West Philadelphia epicenter of the recent demonstrations.
On Wednesday morning, businesses were cleaning up from overnight break-ins and thefts in Port Richmond, which is about nine miles from the heart of the protests in response to Wallace’s death.
In Port Richmond, across the city from protests, businesses clean up from overnight break-ins and theft
Video: Family, neighbors react to fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr.
The second night of protests in pictures
What happened on Tuesday during and after a second night of protests in West Philadelphia
After an evening of peaceful protests in the wake of the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr., tensions flared between officers and demonstrators Tuesday evening, and scattered looting broke out in several areas of the city, prompting police to request that residents of West and North Philadelphia, Kensington, and other areas remain indoors.
Police and demonstrators skirmished at the intersection of 52nd and Market Streets — the epicenter of protests Monday after police shot and killed Wallace — and officers used pepper spray and batons, making numerous arrests. Some of the demonstrators hurled debris at police, and one officer was struck by a water bottle.
Police reported looting in the area of Castor and Aramingo Avenues in the city’s Port Richmond section, and along City Avenue.
The looting reports precipitated the stay-inside requests from the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.
The protests after the fatal shooting of Wallace by two police officers, an incident captured on a widely circulated video, evoked the demonstrations against police abuse stirred by the killing of George Floyd in May by police officers in Minneapolis.
West Philly residents say they are used to seeing Black people abused: ‘We know that this is what we can expect from the Philadelphia police force.’
For many West Philadelphians, the shock and grief of the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. is tinged with a terrible sense of familiarity.
Just five months ago, the teargassing of the predominantly Black neighborhood prompted outrage and a promise from officials that reform would come and officers would be held accountable. After Wallace’s death on Monday — in broad daylight, on his own street, as his mother and neighbors begged police not to shoot — those promises seem hollow for many in the neighborhood.
“They don’t want anything to be different,” said Kamau Mshale, an activist and longtime West Philadelphia resident. “They just want people to shut up about it.”
“It is sadly unsurprising. We’ve seen a number of losses of this kind — it’s tremendously traumatizing for that entire community,” said Krystal Strong, a University of Pennsylvania professor, West Philadelphia resident, and organizer with the Black Philly Radical Collective, an assembly of activist groups that includes Black Lives Matter. “We know that this is what we can expect from the Philadelphia police force.”
Police had been to Walter Wallace Jr.'s home many times, sources say, sparking more questions about his death
Police were called dozens of times in recent months about problems at Walter Wallace Jr.'s home, and had responded twice on Monday to reports of disturbances at the West Philadelphia house before two officers answered a third call and shot him as he approached them with a knife, according to law enforcement sources.
What happened during those earlier visits — including which officers responded and how much they knew about Wallace’s mental health problems — remained unclear Tuesday. Asked at a news briefing, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw declined to offer details about prior contact police had with Wallace, saying the incident remained under investigation.
But the confirmation of previous visits, by sources not authorized to publicly discuss them, fueled growing questions about the police response to what Wallace’s relatives have described as a mental health crisis.
A lawyer for Wallace’s family, Shaka Johnson, said that before the shooting, relatives had called 911 asking for an ambulance — not police officers — to help mitigate the 27-year-old’s spiraling condition. Calling the shooting “unjustified,” Johnson said that Wallace’s pregnant wife had told officers when they arrived that her husband had bipolar disorder.
“Officers who are properly trained should notice certain things when they arrive at a scene,” Johnson said Tuesday. “Especially when his wife tells you, ‘Stand down officers, he’s manic bipolar.’”
Who was Walter Wallace, Jr.? A father, a newlywed, and a quiet neighbor
A few steps from chalk lines that had circled shell casings and other evidence from a Monday afternoon police shooting in West Philadelphia, family, friends, and neighbors recalled 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr.:
A father of eight who struggled with mental illness. A quiet neighbor. An Uber Eats driver and aspiring rapper.
A cousin opened the doors of her red Toyota Camry, plugged her phone into its speakers, and played one of Wallace’s songs, “Black Hearted,” then doubled over in the middle of the 6100 block of Locust Street and wept.
Neighbors and family members sat on their steps and leaned over porch railings, swaying back and forth, their eyes closed, as the song’s lyrics described police violence and the Black Lives Matter movement.
The words played out in real life the day before, when two police officers responded to a call for help at the Wallace rowhouse and then ended up firing 14 bullets at a distraught young man who they said approached them armed with a knife.
“He was a family man,” said Tasha White, who lives a few doors down. “He walked with his kids and he walked with his mom.”
“He was a quiet kid,” White said. “Whatever happened yesterday, that was different. That wasn’t normal.”
