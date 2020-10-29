Latest City Council approves moratorium on use of tear gas, rubber bullets, and pepper spray on protesters, bill heads to mayor
Philadelphia City Council approved a moratorium on the use of tear gas, rubber bullets, and pepper spray on demonstrators exercising their First Amendment rights.
The legislation was approved on a 14-3 vote, after a heated debate about the meaning of peaceful assembly and the history of police brutality against Black residents. Republican Councilmembers David Oh and Brian J. O’Neill, along with Democrat Bobby Henon, voted against it.
Councilmember Helen Gym, who sponsored the bill, introduced it after a Council committee heard this fall from residents affected by the use of tear gas and rubber bullets in West Philadelphia and on Interstate 676 following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
But there is renewed interest in the subject of police response to protests this week, after two police officers fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. outside his home in West Philadelphia, and as city officials prepare for potential demonstrations following Tuesday’s presidential election.
The legislation will now be sent to Mayor Jim Kenney, who Gym said is supportive of the bill. If he signs the bill, the police department then must write a policy defining what would be classified as First Amendment activities protected by the moratorium.
“The response from the city to this spring’s Black Lives Matter protests undid years of collaboration and work,” Gym said. “This bill is a first step toward reaffirming that public protest is not at odds with public safety.”
— Laura McCrystal
City to hold hearing on response to mental health crises in light of Walter Wallace Jr.'s killing
In response to police fatally shooting Walter Wallace Jr. on Monday, Philadelphia City Council will hold a hearing on how the city can better respond to mental health issues and how the police interact with individuals having mental health crises.
“As we are all aware at this point, the tragic death of Walter Wallace Jr. on Monday night shouldn’t have happened,” said Councilmember Cindy Bass, who sponsored the resolution calling for a hearing. “Walter was experiencing a mental health emergency and his family requested help for that emergency. Walter deserved help and should have been here with us today.”
Wallace’s family said he suffered from mental illness, and said they had called 911 to request an ambulance when two police officers responded and fatally shot him.
Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. cosponsored the resolution with Bass, and also sponsored a resolution calling for the police and the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services to examine and improve mental health provider training.
“What we want to do is take a look at all of the steps from training, to the 911 calls, to boots on the ground on the street, to how we can encourage understanding of mental health crises,” Jones said.
Jones said it is important that individuals who come in contact with police “are innocent until proven guilty and are not sentenced at the point of arrest.”
Council unanimously approved both resolutions Thursday. A hearing has not yet been scheduled.
— Laura McCrystal
Two men arrested after homemade explosives found in a van on the parkway
Separate from protests, two men were arrested on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Wednesday night when police said they found homemade explosives, propane tanks, and power tools inside a van the men were driving, according to police documents.
The arrest, near the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, came after the 9 p.m. citywide curfew Mayor Jim Kenney had announced in an attempt to calm tensions after some theft and vandalism had occurred in the wake of police fatally shooting Walter Wallace Jr.
It also came as police have reported a series of ATM explosions amid the unrest. Police documents say that officers first responded to a report of a burglary at a Mariott Hotel near the Parkway at 9:38 p.m., at which point several vehicles drove away. Police followed one of them — a 2004 Chevy conversion van — until the driver pulled over on the 1800 block of the Parkway.
Inside the van, the documents say, officers could see homemade dynamite. The bomb squad then searched the car, according to the documents, and found 12 M100 homemade bombs, a blowtorch, propane tanks, and power tools.
The men were taken into custody, the documents say. Neither had been arraigned as of early Thursday afternoon, according to court records.
— Mike Newall and Chris Palmer
Walter Wallace Jr.'s daughter was born Wednesday. His family is to review police body-cam footage of his death Thursday.
The late Walter Wallace Jr. became a father for the ninth time on Wednesday, two days after Philadelphia police fatally shot him and a day before his family was to review officers' body-camera footage of his death.
Wallace’s wife, Dominique Wallace, whom he married earlier this month, gave birth to a baby girl named Ashonna Winter Wallace, family lawyer Shaka Johnson said Thursday.
“It adds to the egregious nature of the whole narrative. If the man had lived another 44 hours, he would have had the human right to see that child born,” Johnson told The Inquirer. “I feel like it’s poetic injustice to have him gunned down like that.”
The family was to meet with police Thursday morning to view the body-camera footage from the officers who fatally shot Wallace, Johnson said. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she planned to publicly release the video, as well as audio of the 911 calls, once the family reviews them.
Funeral arrangements for Wallace will be announced later Thursday, said Johnson, noting he didn’t think the emotion of the last few days had hit him yet.
“Just hours before his daughter is brought into the world he is gunned down in, really cold blood, in front of both of his parents and siblings," he said. “I am a little bit numb. I think I have been in go-mode since they called, and I really haven’t slept much. I don’t think I have had the visceral reaction that I will ultimately have. Maybe the funeral service will invoke it, but I haven’t had it yet.”
“Because I can’t conceive the gravity of what we are speaking about right now,” Johnson added. “I can’t conceive the nature of dying before my child gets here. I can’t conceive the nature of a fatherless child and a husband-less wife.”
— Mensah M. Dean
Unrelated to protests, ’coordinated’ break-ins and theft occur in Lower Merion
Quiet fell over Philadelphia Wednesday night. There was no substantial unrest and no large-scale protests like those that had occurred the previous two nights in response to police fatally shooting Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who had a knife and whose family said he was suffering a mental health crisis.
Miles away, on City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, a group of people used a tire iron to shatter the entrance to the Lord and Taylor department store around 11 p.m., shortly after they had done the same to a Foot Locker around the corner, Lower Merion police superintendent Michael McGrath said Thursday.
Police arrested a man and woman, whose names were not immediately released, he said, and they were expected to be charged with burglary.
“This was a coordinated thing,” McGrath said, with the group planning the break-ins on social media earlier Wednesday.
“Several people” were involved, he said, and they drove to the department store in cars with license plates that were obscured by plastic bags.
A Lord & Taylor security guard prevented them from getting inside, McGrath said, and authorities recovered the merchandise they stole from Foot Locker.
On Thursday, Lower Merion police were patrolling shopping areas, including the King of Prussia Mall, to deter people from burglarizing them.
— Katie Park
Recap: It was a relatively calm Wednesday night after two nights of unrest in response to police fatally shooting Walter Wallace Jr.
Philadelphia’s 9 p.m. curfew came and went Wednesday with no substantional reports of unrest. For the previous two nights, emotions and tensions had run high on the streets of West Philadelphia as people protested in response to police fatally shooting Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man who was holding a knife and whose family said he suffering from a mental health crisis.
On Wednesday night, however, police officers appeared to outnumber even pedestrians throughout the city. There were no large-scale protests.
A small group of demonstrators gathered in West Philadelphia, a few blocks away from the 18th District headquarters, and spoke through a bullhorn. Some were eventually handcuffed and detained for being out past curfew.
Center City was quiet, with some business windows boarded up as a precaution and small numbers of people out just before 9 p.m. Some walked dogs, ate or picked up food from restaurants that remained open.
A planned demonstration, which had been promoted on social media for Washington Square, drew around 20 people who milled about and then left the park.
Pennsylvania State Police units from Allentown, Lancaster, and Hazleton — mounted on horses from Hershey — staged near Love Park.
Unrelated to any protest, people broke in and stole merchandise at businesses on both sides of City Avenue, as well as sporadically in Kensington and Frankford.
— Stephanie Farr, Maddie Hanna, and Robert Moran
Trying to learn more about what’s happened in Philadelphia since police fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. on Monday? Here’s what we recommend you read to learn about the protest movement, Wallace, and the aftermath of his death.
- In life, Walter Wallace Jr. was “a family man," a quiet neighbor, an aspiring rapper, and someone who suffered from mental illness.
- To understand the anger, grief, and trauma that has been on display in the wake of Wallace’s killing, it’s critical to understand the history of police brutality, of which Black people have borne the brunt. When police officers fatally shot Wallace on Monday, it became the most recent addition to a timeline of police violence against Black people in Philadelphia.
- Police had been called to Wallace’s home dozens of times in recent months, sources say, and twice on Monday, sparking further questions about why he was shot. The third time, his family said they had actually called for an ambulance because Wallace was suffering a mental health crisis. But police arrived and fatally shot Wallace in the street as his family watched.
- Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she will release 911 calls and body-worn camera footage of the fatal shooting. The department has never before released such body-camera footage. She said she will release the calls and video in the coming days after showing them to Wallace’s family.
- Amid the unrest that roiled West Philadelphia in the hours after Wallace’s killing, baton-wielding officers were captured on video swarming an SUV, smashing its windows, yanking its driver and a passenger from the car, throwing them to the ground, and then pulling a toddler from the backseat. Police say they are investigating.