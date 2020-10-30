View all
11:29 AM - October 30, 2020
Latest
11:29 AM - October 30, 2020

Latest National Guard arrives in Philly after two nights without protests or unrest

In this file photo from June, a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard stands at City Hall, at the corner of Broad Street and JFK Boulevard in Philadelphia on Monday, June 1, 2020 in the aftermath of the protests and unrest after the police killing of George Floyd.
Monica Herndon / Staff photographer
In this file photo from June, a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard stands at City Hall, at the corner of Broad Street and JFK Boulevard in Philadelphia on Monday, June 1, 2020 in the aftermath of the protests and unrest after the police killing of George Floyd.

The National Guard arrived in Philadelphia Friday morning after being called in earlier this week to quell unrest that broke out after police fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who had a knife and whose family said was suffering from a mental health crisis.

Wearing camouflage helmets and carrying rifles, a couple Guardsmen were walking around near City Hall around noon Friday, and convoy trucks were parked, mostly around the Municipal Services Building.

Their arrival comes after two nights without large-scale protests or unrest in the city, though there were scattered break-ins, theft, and vandalism unrelated to the protest movement. Gov. Tom Wolf called in the Guard amid unrest earlier this week.

But on both Wednesday and Thursday, local authorities and Pennsylvania State Police — some of whom came from across the state and were mounted on horses — outnumbered protesters and at times even pedestrians.

Pennsylvania State Troopers arrive at the City Hall area on Oct. 29, 2020.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Pennsylvania State Troopers arrive at the City Hall area on Oct. 29, 2020.

A curfew was imposed citywide from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, but was not reinstated Thursday night. It is unclear whether the city is considering additional curfews or restrictions in the coming days.

The Guard is set to stay through next week in case there’s unrest following Tuesday’s presidential election, the results of which may not be known Tuesday night as was common in past years.

Police kept many of the Center City streets blocked to traffic from 8th to 20th Streets and Vine to Walnut Streets on Oct. 29, 2020. A pedestrian makes their way towards a deserted Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Police kept many of the Center City streets blocked to traffic from 8th to 20th Streets and Vine to Walnut Streets on Oct. 29, 2020. A pedestrian makes their way towards a deserted Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

— Erin McCarthy, Jeremy Roebuck

8:40 AM - October 30, 2020
8:40 AM - October 30, 2020

The aftermath of police fatally shooting Walter Wallace Jr. in photos

— Inquirer staff photographers

8:33 AM - October 30, 2020
8:33 AM - October 30, 2020

Video: Walter Wallace Jr.'s father speaks about his son’s killing

Lauren Schneiderman
Walter Wallace Jr.'s family held a press conference after viewing police bodycam footage of his killing by police. Father, Walter Wallace, addressed the press.

— Lauren Schneiderman

7:56 AM - October 30, 2020
7:56 AM - October 30, 2020

‘Shoot him,’ an officer said before firing at Walter Wallace, Jr., lawyers say body-cam footage shows

Selena Wallace (standing) comforts her grandmother, Kathy Brant, during a press conference with the family of Walter Wallace Jr. at City Hall in Phila., Pa. on Oct. 29, 2020.
ELIZABETH ROBERTSON / Staff Photographer
Selena Wallace (standing) comforts her grandmother, Kathy Brant, during a press conference with the family of Walter Wallace Jr. at City Hall in Phila., Pa. on Oct. 29, 2020.

Video from body cameras worn by the officers who shot Walter Wallace Jr. on Monday show them telling him to drop a knife he was holding, people on his West Philadelphia street yelling out that he was mentally distressed, and one officer telling the other, “Shoot him,” before both began firing, according to the lawyer for relatives who saw the footage on Thursday.

Speaking outside City Hall hours after Wallace’s family reviewed the recordings and met with Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and other city officials, lawyer Shaka Johnson said the footage was brief but showed Wallace “in obvious mental health crisis” before being shot at 14 times by the two officers.

Lauren Schneiderman
Shaka Johnson spoke at a press conference hosted by Walter Wallace Jr.'s family after relatives viewed bodycam footage of his killing.

“It’s a lot of commotion and chaos,” Johnson said, adding that Wallace, before he was shot, appeared to be walking around “in a cloud … like a person who didn’t understand the gravity of the situation.”

Outlaw had pledged to publicly release the police videos of the killing, as well as audio of the 911 calls, after the family saw them. In a statement late Thursday, the Mayor’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office said they expected the materials to be released by the end of next week.

» READ MORE: ‘Shoot him,’ officer said before firing at Walter Wallace Jr., lawyer says bodycam footage shows

—Chris Palmer, Mensah M. Dean, Mike Newall and Laura McCrystal

7:39 AM - October 30, 2020
7:39 AM - October 30, 2020

Friday roundup of our coverage of the Walter Wallace Jr. shooting

Just getting caught up on what’s happened in Philadelphia since police fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. on Monday? Here’s what to read to learn about the protest movement, Wallace, and the aftermath of his death.

— Erin McCarthy