Latest National Guard arrives in Philly after two nights without protests or unrest
The National Guard arrived in Philadelphia Friday morning after being called in earlier this week to quell unrest that broke out after police fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr., a Black man who had a knife and whose family said was suffering from a mental health crisis.
Wearing camouflage helmets and carrying rifles, a couple Guardsmen were walking around near City Hall around noon Friday, and convoy trucks were parked, mostly around the Municipal Services Building.
Their arrival comes after two nights without large-scale protests or unrest in the city, though there were scattered break-ins, theft, and vandalism unrelated to the protest movement. Gov. Tom Wolf called in the Guard amid unrest earlier this week.
But on both Wednesday and Thursday, local authorities and Pennsylvania State Police — some of whom came from across the state and were mounted on horses — outnumbered protesters and at times even pedestrians.
A curfew was imposed citywide from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, but was not reinstated Thursday night. It is unclear whether the city is considering additional curfews or restrictions in the coming days.
The Guard is set to stay through next week in case there’s unrest following Tuesday’s presidential election, the results of which may not be known Tuesday night as was common in past years.
— Erin McCarthy, Jeremy Roebuck
The aftermath of police fatally shooting Walter Wallace Jr. in photos
— Inquirer staff photographers
Video: Walter Wallace Jr.'s father speaks about his son’s killing
— Lauren Schneiderman
‘Shoot him,’ an officer said before firing at Walter Wallace, Jr., lawyers say body-cam footage shows
Video from body cameras worn by the officers who shot Walter Wallace Jr. on Monday show them telling him to drop a knife he was holding, people on his West Philadelphia street yelling out that he was mentally distressed, and one officer telling the other, “Shoot him,” before both began firing, according to the lawyer for relatives who saw the footage on Thursday.
Speaking outside City Hall hours after Wallace’s family reviewed the recordings and met with Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and other city officials, lawyer Shaka Johnson said the footage was brief but showed Wallace “in obvious mental health crisis” before being shot at 14 times by the two officers.
“It’s a lot of commotion and chaos,” Johnson said, adding that Wallace, before he was shot, appeared to be walking around “in a cloud … like a person who didn’t understand the gravity of the situation.”
Outlaw had pledged to publicly release the police videos of the killing, as well as audio of the 911 calls, after the family saw them. In a statement late Thursday, the Mayor’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office said they expected the materials to be released by the end of next week.
—Chris Palmer, Mensah M. Dean, Mike Newall and Laura McCrystal
Friday roundup of our coverage of the Walter Wallace Jr. shooting
Just getting caught up on what’s happened in Philadelphia since police fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. on Monday? Here’s what to read to learn about the protest movement, Wallace, and the aftermath of his death.
- In life, Walter Wallace Jr. was “a family man,” a quiet neighbor, an aspiring rapper, and someone who suffered from mental illness.
- To understand the anger, grief, and trauma that has been on display in the wake of Wallace’s killing, it’s critical to understand the history of police brutality, of which Black people have borne the brunt. When police officers fatally shot Wallace on Monday, it became the most recent addition to a timeline of police violence against Black people in Philadelphia.
- Wallace had been treated at a local mental health crisis response center just three days before his death, and its executive director said had the center been called to the scene during one of the three police visits to the home that day, Wallace might still be alive.
- The officers who opened fired on Wallace 14 times Monday did not have Tasers. But they, along with every other Philadelphia patrol officer, should have been equipped with Tasers by now as part of a four-year plan implemented around 2016, says former Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey says.
- The national police union posted a photo, widely shared on social media, of a Philly police officer holding a child who they said was “lost” and “wandering around barefoot" amid unrest over Wallace’s killing. That wasn’t true. Police had pulled the toddler from an SUV after smashing the windows, yanking its driver and passenger from the car, and throwing them to the ground.
— Erin McCarthy