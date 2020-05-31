Latest Dozens begin cleaning up Center City destruction, Rizzo statue cleaned
The air smelled of smoke and the streets were covered with smothered ash as residents wandered through Philadelphia streets Sunday morning, taking in the overnight destruction.
“I can’t believe it,” one man said. “I can’t stop walking or I’ll start crying,” another woman told her daughter as they stepped over a burned mannequin. Amid people standing and taking photos of the aftermath, dozens began cleaning up.
Jake Newman, who lives in an apartment on the corner of 17th and Walnut Streets, where a majority of the vandalism and looting unfolded, swept up broken glass and gathered the scattered hangers.
“That’s what we do when it’s in your neighborhood,” said Newman, who moved to Philadelphia from Dallas 10 months ago. “It doesn’t matter who did it.”
Newman said he took his dog for a walk around 5 p.m., but hurried home as the “atmosphere was thicker” and tension among the crowds grew.
“You could hear the windows smashing,” he said. “And you could smell the trash burning” from the dumpsters that were on fire. “Then there was nothing but fire and police sirens."
Near City Hall, the Frank Rizzo statue, which had been vandalized and attempted to be burned, was cleaned. Around the corner, the Ben Franklin statue remained defaced. A storage pod in Dilworth Plaza was nothing but a structure after it was completely burned, and the park’s mobile Starbucks and cafe were nearly completely destroyed.
—Ellie Rushing
Sources: Detained await charges
None of those detained have yet been charged, according to lawyers involved in representing them. Staff members from the court’s pretrial services unit, located at Seventh and Market Streets, and the District Attorney’s Office were sent home Saturday evening for their own safety.
While prosecutors are expected to meet today to work out who will be charged and with what, and with arraignments expected to begin later this afternoon, police issued a breakdown of those detained: 52 arrests for curfew violations, 43 for looting and burglary, three for firearms violations, one for assaulting a police officer, one for theft and nine additional arrests for civil violation notices.
—Jeremy Roebuck
SEPTA service disruptions, Center City looting continues
Disruptions continue for SEPTA service Sunday “due to the civil unrest in Center City Philadelphia,” according to the authority.
Bus routes 2, 4, 5, 9, 12, 16, 17, 21, 23, 32, 33, 38, 42, 45, 47, 57, 61, 124, and 125 will not operate for the rest of the day. SEPTA curbed service Saturday evening amid police activity in Center City.
Most SEPTA transit service resumed normal schedules earlier this month, though the authority still only encourages essential travel.
Looting too has continued into Sunday morning, as passersby were seen grabbing clothes or entering stores vandalized last night.
—Patricia Madej, Ellie Rushing
Damage on Chestnut, Walnut Streets after night of unrest
Curfew lifts after violent night in Center City, police report 109 arrests
As a citywide curfew lifts and the sun rises over Philadelphia, the focus turns to cleanup efforts after Saturday’s peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd turned destructive.
Philadelphia police reported 109 arrests, 52 for curfew violations and 43 for looting. Nearly every store was vandalized or looted on Walnut Street between 18th and 17th Streets, the pavement covered in glass from shattered windows. Hangers, boxes, and shoes were scattered from stores like Ann Taylor Loft, Steve Madden, and Vans early Sunday.
Water, too, flooded the street, as firefighters drenched three buildings, including the Dr. Martens store at 17th and Walnut Streets, that had been burned.
Phrases like “Justice 4 Floyd” and “You did this” were spray-painted across windows. Mannequins and clothes were burned and scattered.
Dozens of residents walked through the street for the first time, photographing the aftermath as store alarms sounded. A few walked from store to store to start cleaning up the litter.
Another citywide curfew goes into effect for Philadelphia at 8 p.m. A “Bring A Broom” event calling on Philadelphians to help in a cleanup effort is slated Sunday morning. State Sen. Anthony Williams is expected to share details on a cleanup event in West Philly Sunday afternoon.
“We need to remember that people are suffering under the weight of oppression,” Williams said in a statement. “We must focus our efforts on rooting out racism. People are in pain and need to be heard and I stand with all Philadelphians who protested peacefully yesterday. Those who chose to loot and vandalize only serve to deepen the divide in our city.”
—Ellie Rushing and Patricia Madej