Latest No citywide curfew planned Sunday evening
There will be no citywide curfew in effect this evening, the city announced Sunday morning.
Officials are readying for another day of demonstrations Sunday after thousands peacefully took to the streets Saturday during the largest protest in the city yet over the the death of George Floyd.
There are also currently no traffic restrictions in Center City Sunday following closures seen Saturday.
Citywide curfews have been in place throughout the week in response to the demonstrations.
— Patricia Madej
Protesters and others experience the region’s first ‘yellow’ weekend
As the Philadelphia region entered its first weekend under loosened COVID-19 restrictions, Marquis Green ventured out, joining thousands who gathered on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for a peaceful protest in George Floyd’s name.
Green, 22, a law student from Los Angeles quarantining with family in Philadelphia, wore an N95 mask to protect himself, but his concerns for racial justice were weightier than any worries about COVID-19.
“This movement is bigger than anything,” Green said. “I’m glad all the young people are out. It’s a cause that’s bigger than life.”
Philadelphia and its surrounding counties on Friday entered the yellow phase under Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus reopening plan, which lifts stay-at-home orders for “aggressive mitigation,” permitting businesses to reopen, but limiting many to 50% capacity.
— Kristen Graham
Rizzo mural is no more
The mural of former Philadelphia Mayor and Police Commissioner Frank Rizzo that has been an Italian Market fixture for the past 25 years is no more.
Amid a national outcry over racial injustices and the killing of George Floyd, and a renewed local call to stop glorifying the legacy of a mayor known for his aggressive treatment of the city’s black and gay communities, the mural was painted over early Sunday morning.
In its place is a blank canvas, a wall painted white. Italian Market officials have said the Rizzo mural will eventually be replaced with something that “better represents the fabric” of the area.
“We agree it is time to replace this long-standing piece of art to begin to heal the Black community, the LGBTQ community and many others,” a statement from Italian Market officials said.
— Kristen Graham, David Maialetti
Thousands pack Philadelphia streets in peaceful protest to declare that Black Lives Matter; other marches go on around the region
A powerful cry for justice rose from the streets of Philadelphia on Saturday, as thousands marched peacefully across a shut down Center City to demand an end to racism and to declare that Black Lives Matter.
Massive numbers of people converged on the streets, sidewalks, and lawns around the majestic Art Museum steps, then moved across the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to City Hall, the site of weeklong, pitched confrontations between police and protesters. At one point, fists in the air and signs held high, people turned to one another and loudly pledged, I will fight for you.
“From Michael Brown to George Floyd to Emmett Till, there’s a lineage of violence,” said one marcher, Elliott Webster, 28, of Philadelphia. “More than ever, people are starting to wake up.”
— Jeff Gammage, Stephanie Farr, Maddie Hanna, Bethany Ao