Latest Center City largely shut down to traffic
The city has announced street closures and mass transit plans in anticipation of large crowds converging on Philadelphia for protests on Saturday.
The largest of the demonstrations is expected to be a “Justice for George Floyd” march against police brutality, starting at noon at the Philalephia Museum of Art.
Starting 11 a.m., most of Center City will be closed to traffic, from river to river and from South Street to Callowhill Street.
The Vine Street Expressway will closed in both direction from I-76 to I-95.
Starting at 5 a.m., the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed from 22nd Street to the Art Museum.
SEPTA buses will be detoured from Center City and the Parkway. Check septa.org for affected bus routes. The Broad Street Line and Market Frankford Line will continue to run.
The Ben Franklin Bridge is expected to remain open and PATCO will run a normal schedule.
For updates, follow the city’s Office of Emergency Management on Twitter at @PhilaOEM.
— Robert Moran
Frank Rizzo mural in the Italian Market to be removed this weekend
The controversial and currently defaced Frank Rizzo mural in the Italian Market will be removed overnight this weekend.
David Neukirch, the owner of the pizzeria on the Ninth Street property that is home to the mural, said late Friday afternoon that the mural will be removed around 1 a.m. Sunday.
The mural of Rizzo, the city’s former mayor and police commissioner, has stood in the Italian Market for nearly 25 years.
Neukirch said local artists at some point will be working on a replacement “that best represents us as a whole.”
— Wendy Ruderman
In spite of rain, protesters march for George Floyd on Friday; massive Philadelphia march planned for Saturday
Thousands are expected to turn out at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday in what will likely be the city’s largest demonstration yet against police brutality and racial injustice after the death of George Floyd.
Despite Friday’s rain, which postponed a planned demonstration at LOVE Park and brought hundreds rather than thousands to the streets, protesters traversed the city for a seventh day. Groups marched in Mount Airy, along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, through South Philadelphia, and to Independence Mall.
“The people benefiting from white supremacy are terrified,” Jordan Holbert, 28, told a crowd of about 250 on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. “We have to come out here day in and day out and we have to continue to protest.”
Major protests are planned for the weekend across the United States, including one in in Washington, D.C. expected to be the biggest march in the nation’s capital since Floyd’s death. In dozens of cities, protests over his death in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck have lasted for days.
— Justine McDaniel, Stephanie Farr, Laura McCrystal, Wendy Ruderman