Latest Police with batons chase protesters
In an attempt to regain control of the scene, more than a dozen cops on foot formed a line as they ran down 52nd Street chasing protesters away from the main thoroughfare. Many cops carried batons in hand.
The crowds along 52nd near Walnut and Locust Streets largely dispersed.
— Anna Orso, Samantha Melamed
Fires, fireworks break out on a crowded 52nd Street
Tensions escalated into the night as protesters continued to march on 52nd Street and the scene turned disorderly.
A cop car was set ablaze at 52nd and Market, while two dumpsters were set on fire at 52nd and Walnut.
One group smashed in the windows of a backhoe parked on 52nd Street in an attempt to steal the large construction equipment. Fireworks broke out over a dumpster that had been set ablaze.
As cops struggled to control the situation, police vans sped through the crowds.
— Samantha Melamed
Cop car on fire on 52nd Street
Neighbors in West Philly reported loud bangs as a cop car set ablaze at 52nd and Chestnut exploded in the streets.
Hours after shooting, heated demonstrations continue in West Philadelphia
A few hundred people marched along 52nd Street protesting the death of Walter Wallace.
At 52nd and Chestnut Streets, dozens of police with batons engaged an increasingly angry crowd that vandalized a police SUV.
Elsewhere along 52nd Street, there were reports of broken windows, dumpsters overturned and security cameras being knocked down.
— Anna Orso, Samantha Melamed
Photos: Police and protesters face off in West Philadelphia
— Jessica Griffin
Protesters stand off with police near precinct
Hours after the shooting, heated encounters between police and protesters are taking place in West Philadelphia near the police precinct at 55th and Pine Streets.
People threw bottles at police as officers with shields pushed back. There were reports of bricks thrown at officers earlier in the night.
— Anna Orso
Hundreds march in West Philly
Walter Wallace’s death prompted hundreds of demonstrators to take to the streets in West Philadelphia, marching and chanting.
Kenney pledges ‘full investigation’
Mayor Jim Kenney issued a statement Monday night, saying: “My prayers are with the family and friends of Walter Wallace. I have watched the video of this tragic incident and it presents difficult questions that must be answered. I spoke tonight with Mr. Wallace’s family, and will continue to reach out to hear their concerns firsthand, and to answer their questions to the extent that I am able.”
The mayor also promised a “full investigation.”
Outlaw also issued a statement: “Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation. While at the scene this evening, I heard and felt the anger of the community. Everyone involved will forever be impacted. I will be leaning on what the investigation gleans to answer the many unanswered questions that exist. I also plan to join the Mayor in meeting with members of the community and members of Mr. Wallace’s family to hear their concerns as soon as it can be scheduled.”
— Robert Moran
Man’s father: ‘Why you have to gun him down?’
Walter Wallace Sr., the man’s father, said his son appeared to have been shot 10 times.
“Why didn’t they use a taser?” Wallace Sr. asked outside a family residence on the block. “His mother was trying to diffuse the situation.”
Wallace Sr. said his son struggled with mental health issues and was on medication. “He has mental issues. Why you have to gun him down?”
— Ellie Rushing
Police fatally shoot a man in West Philly
Police officers fatally shot a 27-year-old Black man armed with a knife during a confrontation Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia that quickly raised tensions in the neighborhood.
Shortly before 4 p.m., two officers fired their guns at the man in the 6100 block of Locust Street. Police then transported him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died shortly after.
Family members identified him as Walter Wallace Jr.
Wallace was an undetermined distance from the officers but a video from a bystander showed he appeared to be multiple feet from them when they fired numerous shots. The video depicts Wallace walking toward the officers and police backing away. The video then swings briefly out of view, and in that moment police fire at Wallace.
Police spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp said officers were called to the block and encountered a man who was holding a knife. Gripp said the officers ordered him to drop the weapon, and he “advanced towards the officers.” Gripp said investigators are reviewing footage of what happened. Both officers were wearing body cameras.
— Ellie Rushing, Anna Orso