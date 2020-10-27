Latest Cousin of Walter Wallace Jr. asks why police used force when they had been told he was experiencing a mental health crisis
The extended family of Walter Wallace Jr. gathered Tuesday morning at his parents' home in the 6100 block of Locust Street, where the fatal shooting took place Monday afternoon. Anthony Fitzhugh, a cousin, emerged from the home denouncing looting that had taken place overnight across the city, while accusing the police who killed Wallace of escalating the situation and wrongly “murdering” his cousin.
“They were advised that he had mental health issues," he said. “I understand he had a knife, and their job is to protect and serve. By all means do so, but do not let lethal force be the means by which you deescalate the situation. You could have still kept you gun drawn while another officer tased him.”
Wallace’s parents were too distraught to speak Tuesday morning, Fitzhugh said.
“They are never going to be the same again. They literally watched their son get murdered in the street," he said. “It didn’t have to happen that way. ... At what point do you draw a line and say, ‘OK, I’m going over a limit. This no longer falls under my job description, this is murder'?”
Fitzhugh, 49, who did not witness the shooting but arrived shortly afterward, said a relative called the police because Wallace was experiencing a mental health crisis. He said Wallace suffered from bipolar disorder, among other conditions for which he was taking medication.
“I just don’t understand the fact that, the first thing that comes to [the police officers’] mind is, ‘shoot, kill.’ And then the amount of shots,” he said. But “I’m not in agreement with all of the rioting and looting.”
“That’s not being done in his name, that’s not being done in his honor," Fitzhugh added, “and the family does not agree with that.”
— Mensah M. Dean
Trump administration is ‘prepared to deploy federal law enforcement if necessary’
White House officials said Tuesday they are monitoring the unrest that has erupted in West Philadelphia over the police fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. and are prepared to deploy federal resources to the city if warranted.
Speaking Tuesday morning on Fox & Friends, White House communications director Alyssa Farah said President Donanld Trump intends to let the investigation into the Wallace’s death play out.
But she added: “I want to make one thing clear: President Trump will not tolerate any violence directed at America’s law enforcement."
The Trump administration deployed Homeland Security agents and U.S. Marshals to protect federal property in cities like Portland and Seattle during racial justice protests this spring. However, the administration did not follow through on threats at the time to take a similar approach in Philadelphia. The proposition drew sharp rebukes from Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner.
Asked Tuesday, whether the White House would wait for Kenney to request assistance or send federal agents on their own, Farrah referred questions to the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security.
“This president has made clear before — whether it was in Seattle, or Portland, or others — we’re prepared to deploy federal law enforcement if necessary,” she said. “So, I’m sure those conversations are ongoing now.”
As of Tuesday morning, the president himself had not publicly addressed Wallace’s death or the protests that have occurred after.
— Jeremy Roebuck and Rob Tornoe
Photos: Cleanup begins in West Philly
- Inquirer staff photographers
Photos: Photos from the first hours of tragedy, unrest in Philadelphia
— Inquirer staff photographers
Recap: Fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. gives way to tense overnight protests
Police officers fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man armed with a knife, during a confrontation Monday afternoon in West Philadelphia, an incident that quickly raised tensions in the neighborhood and sparked a standoff that lasted deep into the night.
Late Monday into early Tuesday, police struggled to respond to vandalism and looting along the commercial corridor of 52nd Street, an area that was the scene of clashes between police and protestors earlier this summer. At least one police vehicle was set on fire Monday night and destroyed
By morning, an officer was hospitalized in stable condition with a broken leg after being struck by a pickup truck, police said. About 29 other officers suffered mostly minor injuries from being struck by rocks, bricks, and other projectiles, police said in a preliminary report.
Authorities detained 10 people overnight near 55th and Pine Street, police said, and those people were set to be released pending possible charges of assaulting police or rioting. Police said officers arrested about 20 people in relation to looting at various stores in West Philadelphia, University City, Overbrook Park, and Center City, some of which were not near the protest.
Six law enforcement vehicles were also vandalized, police said.
— Ellie Rushing, Anna Orso, Robert Moran, and Samantha Melamed
Recap: What happened in Cobbs Creek before police fatally shot Walter Wallace, Jr.
Shortly before 4 p.m., police said, two officers responded to the 6100 block of Locust Street after a report of a man with a knife. Family members identified him as Walter Wallace Jr.
A video posted on social media showed Wallace walking toward the officers and police backing away. The video swings briefly out of view at the moment the gunfire erupts but he appeared to be multiple feet from them when they fired numerous shots.
Police spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp said the officers had ordered Wallace to drop the weapon, and he “advanced towards the officers.” Gripp said investigators are reviewing footage of what happened. Both officers were wearing body cameras.
He said both officers fired “several times.” After the man was shot, he fell to the ground, and Gripp said one of the officers drove him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died.
Walter Wallace Sr., the man’s father, said his son appeared to have been shot 10 times.
“Why didn’t they use a Taser?” the senior Wallace asked outside a family residence on the block. “His mother was trying to defuse the situation.”
He said his son struggled with mental health issues and was on medication. “He has mental issues,” Wallace said. “Why you have to gun him down?”
— Ellie Rushing, Anna Orso, Robert Moran, and Samantha Melamed