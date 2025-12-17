Netflix orders series adaptation of Philly author Liz Moore’s ‘The God of the Woods’

Another book by South Philly author Liz Moore is heading to the small screen.

Netflix announced it has ordered a series adaptation of The God of the Woods, a multigenerational mystery drama set in the Adirondacks.

Advertisement

Moore will serve as a co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer, Netflix said. It marks the author’s second book that has been adapted for TV.

The 2024 novel is about a teenage girl who disappears from her summer camp in 1975 and how the investigation uncovers years of family secrets and mysteries.

Earlier this year, Moore’s best-selling novel, Long Bright River — which focuses on Kensington’s opioid crisis — was turned into a series for Peacock. That crime thriller premiered in March.

» READ MORE: Here’s how author Liz Moore ensured Peacock’s Kensington-set ‘Long Bright River’ remained authentic to Philly

The author, who lives in South Philly, earned local credibility for her efforts to depict Kensington honestly in her book and with producers for the Peacock series. She said at the time her aim was to make something that countered misguided depictions of the neighborhood.

Moore teaches at Temple’s College of Liberal Arts and is the Director of the school’s creative writing MFA program.

The God of the Woods is Moore’s fifth novel. It collected several accolades, including multiple Book Club shortlists and a spot on Barack Obama’s Summer Reading List.

No additional details have been publicized about the Netflix series’ cast or release date.