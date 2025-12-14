Philadelphia police arrest a suspect in the killing of a 93-year-old Logan man

Philadelphia police have arrested a suspect in the Dec. 5 killing of 93-year-old Logan Dailey, police announced Sunday.

Coy Thomas, 53, was arrested at the intersection of North 22nd Street and Lehigh Avenue and charged with murder, police said.

Dailey was found dead in his home on the 4500 block of North 16th Street when medics were called there.

Police identified Thomas as a suspect a week later.

Dailey had suffered a laceration to the chest and trauma to his head, police said. A medical examination found he died from multiple stab wounds.

Police found that Dailey’s wallet, keys, and vehicle were missing from his home. They found his car, a white Chrysler 300 sedan, several days after his death.

Philadelphia has recorded 209 homicides this year, through Saturday. That’s 39 fewer than through the same date last year, and more than 60% less than a similar time period in 2021, the recent high year for homicides in the city.