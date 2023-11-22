Residents hope for a Logan Triangle solution: ‘Something has to be done’

Every day in the 1980s, Ernie Bristow would ride the 75 trolley to work, past rows of nearly 1,000 homes located in North Philadelphia’s Logan Triangle. And every day, she would marvel at how she could see those homes sinking into the unstable ground beneath them.

“I witnessed the homes sinking, and families still living in the homes, because who’s able to jump up and just move?” Bristow recalled. “That was the travesty right there.”

It was soon discovered that Logan Triangle’s soil was made up of a combination of ash, cinder, and construction debris, all sitting atop the Wingohocking Creek. The combination led to not only unstable soil, but also to toxic grounds with high levels of lead. It wasn’t until the late ‘80s that the city ultimately began demolishing the homes that were built on that ground, displacing families.

Over three decades later, Logan Triangle remains untouched, unkempt, and undeveloped, creating a troublesome eyesore in a neighborhood that has felt neglected for years. And while some developers have attempted to revamp the land, none have panned out.

Now, the Philadelphia Housing Development Corp. (PHDC) has put out a new request for proposals for Logan Triangle — and residents are wondering whether the next contender will finally fill the void in the neighborhood after over 30 years.

“There’s no hope lost,” Bristow said. “Something has to be done.”

Decades of neglect

For Charlene Samuels, chairperson for the Logan Civic Association, Logan Triangle’s history haunts and echoes in the neighborhood to this day.

Samuels first moved to Logan in the 1990s, and it was only after she moved that she learned about the demolition of homes and displacement of families. It was learning that history that ultimately led Samuels to become engaged in community organizations.

“It’s just insane — all those folks had to be displaced,” Samuels said. “It’s a slap in the face.”

After decades, numerous community meetings, and advocacy of city officials, Logan Triangle is still an undeveloped dumping ground, as Samuels describes it, that brings down the quality of life in the neighborhood.

Which leads Samuels to one conclusion: “It seems to me you just don’t care,” she said.

The Goldenberg Group took on the project in 2015, with a plan to create a basketball recreation center with a library and computer lab. But Goldenberg recently dropped the project, leading PHDC to put out a new request for proposals. When asked to comment on the future of Logan Triangle, PHDC pointed to the RFP.

“Here we go again, back to square one,” Samuels said.

Dreams for a better future

There are a variety of ideas community members have had for what should be done with Logan Triangle. Some have suggested big box stores, others a brand-new school to compensate for the outdated schools in the neighborhood, and others still dining places.

But ultimately, community members see in Logan Triangle an opportunity to address one of the many systemic inequities perpetrated by segregation.

Sonia Garrett knows exactly what she would like to see in place of the Logan Triangle: a beautiful green space.

It’s the only possibility, Garrett said, that feels realistic due to the condition of the soil.

“It’s just not fit to put a building there,” Garrett said.

The green space could include walking paths and a dog park, trees if they can withstand the poor quality of the soil in the triangle, and a gazebo and community room open to the public. A portable stage could be made available for the occasional community concert, and a little waterpark for the children to play in. Security is always a concern, for which Garrett suggested installing bright lights or even hiring security personnel.

“We can have our hopes, dreams, and aspirations,” Garrett said. “That is one woman’s opinion — the opinion of a woman who likes to walk.”