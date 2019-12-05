Philadelphia police used patrol cars Wednesday night to chase and eventually corral a horse that got loose on the streets of the city’s river wards.
Aaron Moore, who goes by the moniker “Cowboy Ace," told NBC10 the horse named Harley escaped after he failed to secure the steed in his trailer following an appearance at Penn’s Landing.
“Not smart,” said Moore, a security officer at Penn’s Landing who brought the horse to town to show him off on his day off.
Harley headed north.
“I know when he got out he scared me half to death with the expressway being there,” Moore said.
Police soon joined in the pursuit.
After about an hour, as the NBC10 helicopter recorded from above, police caught up with Harley at Somerset and Mercer Streets in Port Richmond and used their patrol cars to box in the horse. Once Harley was stopped, an officer walked over to the horse and petted his nose.
Moore soon arrived with his trailer and took Harley back to his stable in Ambler.