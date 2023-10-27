Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market returns to Dilworth Park with later hours, more dates

With a new look and longer hours of operation, the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will return next month to Dilworth Park, which runs along the west side of City Hall.

The quaint artisanal market will open Nov. 10 to coincide with the opening of the Rothman Ice Rink, which means attendees will be able to skate and shop while still in the thick of pumpkin spice latte season.

Along with its sister operation, Christmas Village, both markets will bring more than 160 artisanal vendors hawking “gifts that can’t be found at the usual shopping mall,” according to a statement, like handmade ornaments, Philly-centric apparel and home goods, jewelry, bespoke toys, and sweets.

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market hosts 40 of those vendors, all of which are designers and small businesses from the Philadelphia region, New Jersey, or Delaware. This year’s lineup include upcycled finds from West Chester’s Tiger Snake Vintage, localized tarot cards from the Philly Tarot Deck, craft herbal cocktails from Bluestem Botanicals in Bucks County, and unique sports trading cards from local artist Anthony Foster, among other to-be-announced vendors.

The holiday market is also increasing its hours so the after-work crowd can browse. It will run from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The Made In Philadelphia Holiday Market will be closed Christmas Day, and close up shop on New Year’s Day.

The market will also look a little more wintery than usual. Vendors will have new all-white booths and will be topped with a lit-up Moravian star.

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market was added to the city’s Christmas Village in 2015 as a way to spotlight Philly’s up-and-coming artists and small businesses. Last year, the markets drew a combined 900,000 visitors, said Thomas Bauer, who oversees operations of both.