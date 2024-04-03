Unidentified man fatally shot across the street from La Salle University campus

An unidentified man was fatally shot Wednesday night across the street from the La Salle University campus, police said.

Around 8:45 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting and found the victim lying on the ground between two parked cars on the 1800 block of West Olney Avenue, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The man, described as in his late 20s or early 30s, was shot in the head. He was transported to Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:04 p.m.

Small said the victim did not appear to have any connection with La Salle.

Police found one spent shell casing on the street, Small said. Witnesses said they heard the victim arguing with another man before the shooting. A light-colored vehicle was seen leaving the scene on Olney Avenue.