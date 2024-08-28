The Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler wins election to a national office for the AME Church and will step down as pastor of Mother Bethel in Philadelphia

The Rev. Mark Kelly Tyler, pastor of Mother Bethel AME Church in Society Hill, was elected as a national officer of the African Methodist Episcopal Church (AMEC) at its General Conference this week in Columbus, Ohio.

He was elected to become one of nine general officers: executive director of the Department of Research and Scholarship and historiographer of the AME Church, which has its headquarters in Nashville.

The election took place on Monday. The Tennessee Tribune posted the results, noting that six new bishops and nine general officers were elected. (There are at least 20 bishops in charge of districts throughout the country.)

In an interview earlier this month, Tyler said the new position would require him to resign as pastor at Mother Bethel AME, at 419 S. 6th St., where he was appointed the church’s 52nd pastor in 2008.

“It’s been a great and exciting 16 years for us,” Tyler said about his time at Mother Bethel.

Tyler spoke about his love for history and how he hoped to use the new position to create a major documentary film about the church, possibly with PBS.

“History has been my passion forever,” Tyler said.

The minister has already produced five documentary films through the AME Church, but he said he hoped to produce historical, documentary films for a larger audience.

He said he would likely remain as pastor at Mother Bethel for at least two months, until a new pastor is appointed by the church leadership. Tyler was not immediately available Tuesday to say whether his family will move from Philadelphia.

A denomination on five continents

Margaret Jerrido, the archivist at Mother Bethel, said Tyler’s new position means he will be responsible for the historical records of the AME denomination all over the world.

“We are on five continents and in 40 countries,” she said.

Mother Bethel, at Sixth and Lombard, is the oldest African Methodist Episcopal church and as such is the “mother church” of the denomination.

It was founded in 1794 by Bishop Richard Allen after Allen and fellow minister, Rev. Absalom Jones, led a walkout from the predominantly white Historic St. George’s United Methodist Church to protest segregated worship in 1792.

Allen and Jones, who had earlier founded the Free African Society in 1787, had already discussed the need to form their own churches. The walkout from St. George’s bolstered their efforts.

Allen purchased the land for Mother Bethel in 1791, and Jones established the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas in 1792 and became the first African American ordained priest. The current Mother Bethel church, a three-story mason building with Romanesque, was completed in 1890; it was named a National Historic Landmark in 1974.

The first members worshipped in an old blacksmith shop. That was replaced by frame structures in 1805 and 1841. The 1841 building, demolished for the current building, had a tunnel underneath that connected it to the Arch Street Friends meeting house to support Black people escaping from enslavement.