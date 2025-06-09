Man impersonating law enforcement zip-ties woman, steals $1,000 from Mayfair business

A man impersonating law enforcement zip-tied a 50-year-old woman and stole around $1,000 from a business in the city’s Mayfair section, police said Monday.

Around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, a man wearing a black tactical vest with the words “Security Enforcement Agent” entered the business on the 6400 block of Harbison Avenue and zip-tied the victim, police said.

The man took the money and then fled north on Harbison in a white Ford E-250 van with tinted windows, no window in the back, padlocks on the rear and passenger-side cargo doors, and red dashes along the sides of the van, police said.

The man also was wearing a black baseball cap with a U.S. flag on the front, black sunglasses, a black long-sleeve shirt, gloves, and dark green cargo pants, police said.

Police urged anyone with information about the robbery to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-685-3153. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the police tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).