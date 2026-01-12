Mummers string band competition will duke it out at the Linc

While the postponement of the Mummers’ string band competition could have put a damper on an otherwise joyous New Year’s Day in Philadelphia, the string bands may have gotten a sweeter prize out of the ordeal.

The judged string band competition will now take place at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 31 at 2 p.m., after 30 to 60 mph winds on Jan. 1 forced organizers to reschedule, parade officials announced on Sunday.

The annual competition is still open to the public, with tickets available on Ticketmaster for $12 to $25, and will be broadcast on the same channel as the parade on WFMZ-TV. However, WFMZ has not announced a time for the television broadcast, but said it will be later in the day on Jan. 31.

City officials and parade organizers decided to postpone the competition once extreme wind and unexpected snow damaged several performance props and contributed to a few minor injuries, according to the Philadelphia Mummers String Band Association (PMSBA).

Despite the postponement of the competition, string bands continued to perform for paradegoers in full costume and makeup, honoring the parade’s historic milestone of 125 years, said Sam Regalbuto, PMSBA president, in a statement.

How to watch

The Mummers’ rescheduled string band competition can be watched live in person, online, or on television.