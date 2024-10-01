Student hospitalized in critical condition after falling out window at high school in North Philly

A 15-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after she reportedly fell from a fifth-floor window at Murrell Dobbins Career and Technical Education High School in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred shortly after noon., 6ABC and CBS3 reported.

“The student was immediately transported from the school to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where she is receiving intensive medical care and treatment,” the School District of Philadelphia and the mayor’s office said in a joint statement Tuesday night.

“Philadelphia police detectives are working closely with school officials to gather information and understand all of the circumstances surrounding this incident,” according to the statement.

“Police are early in their investigation and will not be make any assumptions about the incident; their primary focus is ensuring the safety and well-being of the student and her family, as well as her friends and the entire school community,” according to the statement.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said that the high school was placed on lockdown immediately after the incident, and counselors were made available to students at the school.

Watlington said that classes would continue as regularly scheduled on Wednesday, and mental-health care and counseling would be made available to any student who requests it.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the student and her family, as well as her classmates and friends at Murrell Dobbins High School,” Watlington said.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker went to the hospital with Watlington and Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel, along with other city and school officials to visit with the student’s mother, father and family.

“I am asking for the media to exercise sensitivity in their reporting on this tragedy, until the Police Department can complete its investigation and share its findings with the family, the School District, and my office,” Parker said. “The welfare and well being of the student and her family, along with every student and employee at Murrell Dobbins, must be our primary concern today.”