“This has been a painful period in the long-standing and exceptional relationship between the Black and Jewish communities,” said Steve Rosenberg, COO of Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. “The NAACP is a preeminent civil rights organization, and we are grateful to both the local branch and national office for taking steps to address this situation and promote healing. We look forward to working with the NAACP to forge closer bonds with our two communities to address systemic racism and bigotry of all kinds.”