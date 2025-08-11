Comedian Nate Bargatze reveals adopted rescue dog ‘Philly’ on Wells Fargo Center stage

Popular stand-up comic Nate Bargatze revealed his new adopted rescue dog ‘Philly’ on stage Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Pennsylvania SPCA brought several dogs to the show for Bargatze to meet, and he connected with one that had been named Strudel, a spokesperson for the animal-welfare organization said.

Advertisement

According to Billboard.com, Bargatze was the top-selling comedian on tour in 2024 with $82.2 million in gross receipts from 1.1 million tickets.

“Philly will always hold a special place in my heart … and now in my home,“ Bargatze wrote in posts on Facebook and Instagram that featured video of Philly’s onstage introduction.

“It’s a rescue. It doesn’t look like a rescue, but it is. It looks like she was rescued from a mansion. This dog’s doing better than me,” Bargatze joked while holding the apparent cocker spaniel.

Bargatze said the dog experienced “bad, bad conditions” before she was rescued.

PSPCA spokesperson Gillian Kocher said in an email Monday that the dog, which Kocher believes is a cocker spaniel, was rescued from a breeder in Northumberland County on July 30.

“On Friday we took Strudel, now Philly, to the Wells Fargo Center along with several other pups. We very often do this for artists and their crew as they tour. It is a nice stress relief for them, and of course promotes the work we do and pet adoption,” Kocher said.