The U.S. Navy turns 250 this weekend in Philadelphia. Here’s what to expect.

The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Semiquincentennial birthday bash kicks off Thursday, complete with a grand parade of ships, a televised concert, and a picnic with a celebrity chef.

Officials have said they expect more than 1,800 service members and 300,000 visitors to descend on Philadelphia throughout the festivities. The celebration is a preview of what’s to come next year, the United States’ 250th birthday.

Here’s what to know ahead of the weekend.

When is the celebration?

The Navy’s Semiquincentennial birthday bash runs from Thursday to Oct. 16. The party returns to Philadelphia in early November, when the Marine Corps will celebrate its 250th.

The weekend kicks off Thursday with a parade of ships on the Delaware River. The seafaring procession will feature four combatant ships: the USS Arlington, USS Lassen, USS Billings, and USS Cooperstown. The visiting vessels and historic ships alongside the Philly and Camden waterfronts will represent every major conflict since the Spanish-American War.

Watch parties are also planned along the route.

What other events are there?

The Navy band will perform from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday on the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum. Eakins Oval in front of the museum’s iconic staircase and Kelly Drive between Spring Garden and 25th Streets will be closed between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the city.

Market Street between Front and Fifth Streets will see rolling closures Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to noon during a suicide prevention walk to destigmatize mental healthcare in the military.

The All Veterans Reunion Picnic will shutter the streets surrounding Independence National Historic Park and Arch, Ranstead, and Market Streets between Seventh and Fourth Streets. The area will be closed from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

The weekend festivities culminate Monday with a two-hour, 7,000-person terrestrial parade, and 250th anniversary commemoration and flyover by the Blue Angels squadron at Independence Mall.

A complete schedule can be found at homecoming250.org.

What roads will be impacted by the on-land parade?

The outbound lanes of John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 20th and 30th Streets will be closed Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Beginning as early as 5 a.m. Monday, expect closures as far west as 21st Street and eastward to Second Street. Most of the closures will be between Arch and Chestnut Streets. Broad Street, around City Hall, will also be closed.

Will SEPTA be impacted?

The road closures in Center City will also affect SEPTA bus routes Monday. The transportation authorities said 18 routes will be detoured from their normal routes between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. SEPTA has a full list of bus detours online.