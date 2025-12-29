What’s open and closed in the Philly area on New Year’s Day 2026: Grocery stores, liquor stores, trash pickup, and more

As Philadelphia rings in 2026 on Thursday, Jan. 1, knowing what’s open and closed can help you plan your day. From city services and trash collection (delayed one day) to grocery stores, pharmacies, and retailers, many places will operate on modified hours or be closed.

Whether you’re knocking out errands, grabbing last-minute essentials, or easing into the new year, here’s what to know about New Year’s Day across the region.

City government offices

❌ City of Philadelphia government offices will be closed Thursday, Jan. 1.

Free Library of Philadelphia

❌ The Free Library will be closed Thursday, Jan. 1.

Food sites

✅ / ❌ Holidays may impact hours of operation. Visit phila.gov/food to view specific site schedules and call ahead before visiting.

Trash collection

❌ No trash or recycling collection on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. Collection will be picked up one day behind the regular schedule all week. To find your trash and recycling collection day, go to phila.gov.

Grocery stores

✅ Open from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

❌ Aldi will be closed New Year’s Day.

✅ Open regular hours on New Year’s Day.

❌ Closed New Year’s Day.

✅ Stores will be open at modified hours. Check your local store listing for details: shoprite.com/holiday-store-hours.

✅ Open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. New Year’s Day.

✅ Open regular hours New Year’s Day.

❌ Closed New Year’s Day.

✅ Open normal hours New Year’s Day.

✅ Open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Liquor stores

Fine Wine & Good Spirits

❌ Closed New Year’s Day.

Mail and packages

❌ On New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, local post offices will be closed and there will be no regular mail delivery.

UPS, FedEx, and DHL

❌ UPS, FedEx, and DHL will be closed New Year’s Day. There will be no delivery or pickup services, except for critical services.

Banks

❌ Most, if not all, banks, including TD Bank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase Bank, and PNC Bank, will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Pharmacies

CVS

✅ CVS locations will be open for regular business hours on New Year’s Day. View hours at cvs.com/store-locator/landing.

Walgreens

❌ Closed New Year’s Day.

Shopping malls

✅ The Fashion District, Philadelphia Mills, King of Prussia Mall, and Cherry Hill Mall will be operating on modified business hours New Year’s Day.

❌ The Shops at Liberty Place will be closed New Year’s Day.

Big-box retailers

The big-box retailers that will be open and closed New Year’s Day:

Target

✅ Open normal hours New Year’s Day.

Walmart

✅ Open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Home Depot

✅ Open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Lowe’s

✅ Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Costco

❌ Costco will be closed New Year’s Day.

IKEA

✅ Open normal hours New Year’s Day.

Dollar Tree

✅ Open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Sam’s Club

❌ Sam’s Club will be closed New Year’s Day.