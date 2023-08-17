Norris Square Park: ‘If we weren’t a majority Black and brown community, I believe the money would be there somehow’

Meliza Reynoso has lived near Norris Square Park for the past 30 years. On Monday, after participating in a meeting to hear where the renovation plan stands after four years of work, she told The Inquirer it was “a tremendous letdown.”

“The community has done everything that [it] has been asked to do,” Reynoso said. “It has given input, actively participated in the process and upkeep of the park, and, most importantly, it has patiently waited.”

“We have gone from ‘Needle Park’ in the ‘90s to reclaiming our ‘Squirrel Park,’” she added. “We need this promise fulfilled to finish this project strong.”

According to Philadelphia Parks and Recreation project coordinators speaking at a Friends of Norris Square Park meeting on Monday, Aug. 14, the project is still in its first phase, and there is no certainty that additional funds can be obtained to complete that.

The restoration process began in 2019 with the support of the office of former Councilmember María Quiñones Sánchez. The City Council approved a budget of $2.3 million to cover the costs of the pre-phase and first phase of the project. However, work was halted due to COVID, delaying the completion of the preliminary phase to the end of 2022.

Parks and Rec’s Project Director of Capital Projects, Francesco Cerrai, told residents at the Monday meeting that it is unsurprising that the original budgeted amount is no longer sufficient given post-pandemic construction costs. He added that Parks and Rec will also incur additional costs for stormwater management as required by the Philadelphia Water Department (PWD).

The initial budget did cover the project’s pre-phase completion, which consisted of restoring the basketball court and the installation of a playground for children ages 5 to 12, a walking path to the north, another path to the west, and a lighting system.

Since the playground renovation, Kensington children have found a new space for social integration and community entertainment, according to Mark Zachary, a Friends of Norris Square Park volunteer for the past seven years. Although his two children enjoy their days at the park, he told The Inquirer he finds it “frustrating that so many obstacles have arisen” in the project.

Adán Mairena, a Friends of Norris Square Park member for about 20 years, said that beyond inflation in the construction industry, the lack of budget to complete the park’s redesign raises concerns about social and racial injustice.

“So much happens behind closed doors that not finishing up the park as we planned doesn’t surprise me,” Mairena said “If we weren’t a majority Black and brown community, I believe the money would be there somehow.”

What is the first phase about?

The project’s first phase consists of reconstructing the park’s center, a space suitable for concerts, meetings, festivals, and other community activities. This space would also be a central hub to link the playground, basketball court, and walking trails.

As discussed during the residents’ meeting, the design of the center circle has gone through several updates since Parks and Rec hired the architectural firm Marvel. The initial idea was more expensive, as it focused on building custom concrete benches bordered by Belgium blocks.

The project coordinators are now looking to cut costs by simplifying the design and using affordable materials. For example, the concrete benches will be replaced with beach stone seating, and the patterns that form the center of the circle will be reduced.

“They are still not sure that even with a simplified center, there will be enough money to cover the remaining parts of Phase One. Of course, this news is not easy to take,” Zachary said.

In a best-case scenario, project coordinators expect to start the first phase in the fall of this year. Cerrai anticipates that the redevelopment work could be completed by spring of 2024.

Next steps

One of the alternatives envisioned by Parks and Rec is to seek lower construction costs by hiring other contractors, and project coordinators are awaiting price estimates for the first phase. If it is still too expensive, the design will be simplified again.

“I wish the city could step in and get this project as planned and envisioned by the community during the process,” Zachary said.

Updates on the progress of the project are expected in the coming weeks or months.

Click here to help Friends of Norris Square Park with trash pickups and park maintenance.