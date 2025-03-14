Two people killed in Fairhill fire

A fire ripped through a Fairhill rowhouse early Friday morning, killing a 6-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman, and injuring two others, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a house on the 3000 block of North Fourth Street just after 3:30 a.m., the Philadelphia Fire Department posted on X. When firefighters arrived they were told people were trapped inside the house and that the fire was in the basement, the post said.

Advertisement

Firefighters took four people out of the house, two adults and two children, and medics immediately started providing emergency care at the scene, according to the post. The 6-year-old girl and 40-year-old woman, whom fire officials have not identified, died at the scene, said Rachel Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The other two people, a boy and a man, were injured in the fire and were taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and Temple University Hospital, respectively, Cunningham said.

The fire was brought under control at 3:57 a.m. and the fire marshal’s office is working to determine the cause and origin of the blaze, according to the X post.