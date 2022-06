Three young teens were critically wounded in a shooting Monday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

Police responded shortly before 9:15 p.m. to the 2000 block of North 19th Street and transported three victims to Temple University Hospital.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the left arm and left hand. A 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the left leg and once in the right leg. A second 15-year-old boy was shot in the left hip.

Police reported no arrests.